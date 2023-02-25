The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu claims judicial reform protesters also protested COVID-19 vaccines

The prime minister made these statements during a cabinet meeting regarding the protests against the reform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 03:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 03:09
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (photo credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office Jerusalem, February 19, 2023.
(photo credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)
(photo credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a controversial statement targeting judicial reform demonstrators on Friday, during a cabinet meeting regarding the protests against the reforms. 

The prime minister is reportedly furious with the protesters against the reform, according to N12.

Netanyahu told the ministers at the meeting, regarding the protesters, that he wants "to give you a fist to punch them with. The same people who demonstrated against the COVID vaccines are the same people protesting today."

"The same people who demonstrated against the COVID vaccines are the same people protesting today."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Following this, leaders of the judicial reform protests said in response: "This is sick incitement that indicates the loss of temper of a weak leader who has also lost the public's trust," N12 cited them as saying.

Words have consequences

Netanyahu's words caused an uproar and members of the opposition rushed to attack him.

OPPOSITION MKS wrap themselves in Israeli flags during the Knesset vote on judicial reform on Monday night. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) OPPOSITION MKS wrap themselves in Israeli flags during the Knesset vote on judicial reform on Monday night. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"He wants to 'hit the protesters,' eh? First of all, I thought he was elected to serve the citizens, not to hit or punch them," MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification to the matter and said that "when the Prime Minister used the word 'punch,' he meant to punch the false arguments of those who are trying to spread panic, and not to physically hit anyone.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests vaccine COVID-19 Judicial Reform
