Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a controversial statement targeting judicial reform demonstrators on Friday, during a cabinet meeting regarding the protests against the reforms.

The prime minister is reportedly furious with the protesters against the reform, according to N12.

Netanyahu told the ministers at the meeting, regarding the protesters, that he wants "to give you a fist to punch them with. The same people who demonstrated against the COVID vaccines are the same people protesting today."

Following this, leaders of the judicial reform protests said in response: "This is sick incitement that indicates the loss of temper of a weak leader who has also lost the public's trust," N12 cited them as saying.

Words have consequences

Netanyahu's words caused an uproar and members of the opposition rushed to attack him.

"He wants to 'hit the protesters,' eh? First of all, I thought he was elected to serve the citizens, not to hit or punch them," MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) tweeted.

הוא רוצה "להלום במפגינים", אה?קודם כל חשבתי שהוא נבחר כדי לשרת את האזרחים, לא כדי "להלום בהם" או לתת להם אגרוף.מעבר לזה - איזה "להלום"?בשר הפיתות הוא לא יכול להלום, מה הוא יעשה עם מיליוני ישראלים שמאסו בו?מחריב ישראל. — MK Vladimir Beliak ולדימיר בליאק (@VladimirBeliak) February 24, 2023

The Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification to the matter and said that "when the Prime Minister used the word 'punch,' he meant to punch the false arguments of those who are trying to spread panic, and not to physically hit anyone."

Maariv Online contributed to this report.