Israel's coalition set to pass Override Law in Knesset this week

The law that severely restricts the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down regular Knesset laws is set to pass a vote in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Wednesday.

It could then pass its first reading in the Knesset plenum as soon as next Monday, a spokesperson for committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman confirmed on Saturday night.

The law is the second part of the government’s judicial reform, and, similar to the first part, is an amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary. The proposal stipulates that the entire High Court (15 justices) must vote unanimously to cancel a law – and only if the law “directly contradicts a Basic Law.”

What is the Basic Law?

In addition, the proposal is that the Knesset can decide in advance that a certain law is valid despite the fact that it contradicts a Basic Law. If the Knesset passed such a proposal with at least 61 MKs in all three readings, the law is then “immune” to judicial review.

A COLLAGE with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health and Interior Minister Arye Deri and the justices of the High Court. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law is widely known as the “Override Law,” since it enables the Knesset to make laws that override the judiciary.

This is the second leg of the government’s controversial reform of the judiciary, after it passed on Monday a bill that would give any coalition complete control over the Judicial Appointments Committee, as well as block the High Court from hearing appeals against Basic Laws.

Protest movements announced last week that they would be holding a “day of struggle” on Wednesday, which will include “disruptions” of order that are likely to include roadblocks, marches and demonstrations.