The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir to Police Chief: Don't allow Saturday protestors to block roads

Ben-Gvir clarified his position ahead of the planned protests on Saturday and reiterated that he, not the police commander, decides the policy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 21:17
Police attempt to push back protesters on Ayalon Highway during judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Police attempt to push back protesters on Ayalon Highway during judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai to summon Tel Aviv police district commander Ami Eshed and to clarify the minister's policy regarding the blocking of roads during protests.

In his letter to the Shabtai, Ben-Gvir thanked him for his personal performance in the handling of the protest last week.

He then clarified that "freedom of expression is a fundamental right and it is important to be careful and protect it at all costs, but at the same time, my policy is that it is not allowed to block major transportation routes (like the Ayalon highway, the coastal road, the Jerusalem - Tel Aviv highway, etc.) and not to allow the disruption of the fabric of life due to demonstrations and protests."

"Of course, each commander in the field has discretion on how to implement the policy, but it must be remembered that it is the minister who determines the policy, not the commander in the field," Ben-Gvir added.

Reactions to Ben-Gvir

Leaders of the protest movement against the government's planned judicial reforms reacted to Ben-Gvir's letter saying that "this is an attempt to harm freedom of protest and freedom of expression by a convicted terrorist. He is trying to turn the police into a political militia that will act against the hundreds of thousands who go out to protest. An attempt that will fail miserably."

Israelis block a road and clash with police as they protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis block a road and clash with police as they protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed his reaction directly to police officers.

"Just before the demonstrations tomorrow, a call to the Israel Police: Dear policemen and policewomen, defenders of the land and its guards, remember that the demonstrators are not terrorists and not anarchists, they are Israeli patriots, lovers of the country, and they are there because they are worried and hurt and want - just like you - to keep Israel strong, democratic and good for all its people," he said. "Let them demonstrate, this is a fundamental right and you in the past were able to contain the demonstrations and not harm anyone. Protect their safety and rights, prevent escalation and do everything to avoid violence.

"The protesters are your children, your brothers and sisters, your parents and sometimes your grandparents. Guard them with all vigilance. I am sending a quiet Shabbat blessing to all the troops deployed in the field. Thank you and I appreciate your work. Take care of yourselves, take care of us too," Lapid concluded.

From the beginning of the protest movement against the judicial reforms, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly ordered the police not to enable protesters to block roads and to clear them out by force, if necessary.

After protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, violent clashes erupted between the police and protesters. During the clashes, police officers used force and threw stun grenades into the crowd, causing one demonstrator to lose his ear.



Tags Yair Lapid protests Itamar Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
4

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by