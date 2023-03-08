Thousands to attempt to block Netanyahu flight to Rome

Thousands of protestors against the government's proposed judicial reforms are planning to slow traffic at Ben-Gurion International Airport beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in order to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected flight to Rome.

Protest organizers said that they would "drive within the airport slowly but legally."

"The defendant [Netanyahu] and the convicted [Sara Netanyahu], who are trying to create a dictatorship are flying abroad once again, at our expense. Stop the overhaul, or we will stop the country!" the organizers said.

Airports Authority pledges to do all it can to make travel smooth

The Israel Airports Authority said in a statement that it would do "all it could" to enable travelers' flights to depart on schedule, but encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport early and to come via train so as to avoid traffic.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday that blocking the airport was "anarchy" and he would not allow it.

"I support demonstrations and freedom of expression, but Ben Gurion Airport and main transportation arteries are off limits. There are people who need to go to hospitals, and this is life-threatening," Ben-Gvir said.

Haaretz reports earlier on Wednesday that the prime minister's office requested that Netanyahu and his accompanying entourage travel from Jerusalem to the airport via helicopter so as to avoid the attempt to block his flight.

The protest at Ben-Gurion Airport is one of many other acts of protest as part of a "day of disruption" against the reform, which is set to include marches and protests across the country and outside of Knesset members' houses, as well as demonstrative artistic displays and other events.

A similar "day of disruption" last Wednesday included violence, as protestors attempted to block the Ayalon and other highways, and police officers used force to repel them.