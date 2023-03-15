'Deri Law 2.0' passes committee vote, heads to plenum for first reading

The law proposal known as "Deri Law 2" intended to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reappoint Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister passed a Knesset committee vote on Wednesday morning, and will now head to the Knesset plenum for its first reading.

The law proposal is an amendment to Basic Law: The Government. Its purpose is to enable Netanyahu to reinstate Deri after the High Court ruled last month that Deri's appointments as health and interior minister suffered from "extreme unreasonableness."

The High Court decision was both due to the Shas chairman's recurring white-collar criminal convictions, the last of which came as part of a plea bargain in January 2022, and because Deri earned his lenient plea bargain by fooling the court that he would not reenter politics.

The bill's supporters argue that the High Court's ruling was an improper intervention into political decisions. They also argued that Deri did not fool the courts because he never pledged that he would quit politics for good.

The law's detractors claim that it is a law intended for personal political purposes and as such was a violation of the Knesset's constitutional and legislative powers.

The Deri Law is also linked to the coalition's proposed legal reforms. One of the reform's provisions is that the High Court cannot strike down amendments to Basic Laws. The coalition will likely pass this law first – and then the High Court will not be able to hear appeals against the Deri Law, which, as mentioned above, is an amendment to a Basic Law.