Netanyahu: Refusal to follow orders and incitement won’t be tolerated

Netanyahu spoke as reservists failed to show up for training on Sunday to protect the government’s judicial overhaul plan.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 12:25

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 12:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talking about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talking about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The refusal to follow orders by IDF reservists and calls for the murder of Israeli politicians and leaders won’t be tolerated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the government at the start of its weekly meeting on Sunday.

“We will not accept anarchy,” Netanyahu said. “There are calls for blocking roads, for a refusal [by soldiers to follow orders] and for harming public figures, he explained.

“We will not accept this, and we will not accept violence,” he emphasized.

He spoke as reservists failed to show up for training on Sunday to protect the government’s judicial overhaul plan, a move which they fear will destroy Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu said that “I expect the I expect the [Police] commissioner and the police to enforce the law, I expect the Shin Bet and the prosecutors to act decisively against those who incite the murder of ministers and parliamentarians or the prime minister and his family without turning a blind eye or cutting corners.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, March 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, March 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The IDF Chief of Staff must also fight against the refusal of orders. “We will not accept it,” he said.

“Instead of the incitement, the calls for anarchy and the brainwashing of the propaganda [TV] channels there should be a substantive and decent discussion of the legal reform

“We will restore the balance in discretion and responsibility in a way that preserves the fundamental rights of Israeli citizens, without exception,” he added



