Netanyahu to Piers Morgan: 'Israelis just don't get the judicial reform'

Morgan noted the recent difficulties that Israel has had to face, such as fears of a civil war or a third intifada.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 14:52
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Piers Morgan for an interview during his visit to London last week.

In the interview, Morgan noted the recent difficulties that Israel has had to face, such as fears of a civil war or a third intifada. The Israeli prime minister stated his belief that Israel will overcome these difficulties. 

Netanyahu admitted that "there is a lot of concern about the democratic judicial reform we wanted to move ahead with. But people will see in the end that Israel was a democracy, is a democracy and will even be a stronger democracy after the democratic reform." Netanyahu then told Morgan of his belief that "Israel has an imbalance between the three branches of government" and stated that "people who I used to think wanted the don't want to correct it."

After Morgan pointed out the many criticisms of the judicial reform, with many of the critics calling it a "regime change" with the weakening of the High Court of Justice.

To counter Morgan's statements, Netanyahu claimed that Israel's judiciary has become "all-powerful. It can nullify any decision of the Knesset. And it can be a legal decision. It can nullify any appointment of the government. It can intervene in military matters or our battle against terrorism. All these things aren't acceptable.

"There's one other thing that characterizes the judiciary in Israel. And that is the judges veto the appointment of judges. They effectively select themselves. That doesn't exist in any democracy. The reform we're dealing with corrects that."

Support for an independent judiciary

Netanyahu has reiterated his support for an independent judiciary, though he states that Israel's judiciary has become "independent to all-powerful," describing it in the context of the three branches of government as "one big branch with two little twigs on the sides."

"There's one other thing that characterizes the judiciary in Israel. And that is the judges veto the appointment of judges. They effectively select themselves. That doesn't exist in any democracy. The reform we're dealing with corrects that."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Addressing the judicial reform critics' concerns, Netanyahu told Morgan that "you don't want the pendulum to swing to the other extreme" - referring to a possible imbalance of power in the Israeli Knesset's favor. Netanyahu thus claims that many of the Israelis protesting the judicial reform are therefore unaware of the contents of the reform change. The prime minister also claims that opposition leaders in these demonstrations also argued that the appointment of High Court judges should be reformed. 

Morgan then told the Israeli leader that his rhetoric that the people he governs don't understand the reform change is patronizing, to which Netanyahu objected saying that Israel's citizens just don't get it.

Morgan then asked about Netanyahu's trial, to which the prime minister said that the charges put against him were "nonsense," and affirmed that the judges selected for his trial will not be impacted by the judicial reform.

Morgan then accused Netanyahu of not maintaining the same position in a hypothetical situation where an opposition leader going through a corruption trial could remain in power. The Israeli leader stated that people trying to "paint him as a third-world autocrat is ridiculous."

Netanyahu said that judges after the reform would not be selected by him but by a "composite committee." 



