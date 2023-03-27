The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Right-wing activists plan counter protests, police prepare for violence

Police have begun preparing at the site amind concerns that the protesters could clash and the situation could escalate to violence.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 15:14
Protests break out for 12th consecutive week across Israel. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protests break out for 12th consecutive week across Israel.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Right-wing groups including Regavim, Im Tirzu, Ad Kan, Bezalmo and Torat Lehima, announced that they would be holding a counter-protest at 6 p.m. on Monday evening near the High Court of Justice in response to the protest against the judicial reform and the coalition being held in front of the Knesset.

Advertisements for the protest published online stated that the Right is in an "emergency situation," warning that "they will not steal the elections from us."

Police have begun preparing at the site amid concerns that the protesters could clash and the situation could escalate to violence.

Messages calling to 'destroy' anti-reform protesters

Screenshots published by Israeli media from right-wing WhatsApp and Telegram groups showed messages calling to "destroy" anti-reform protesters and referring to the situation as a "civil war."

A MASS protest against the government’s proposed changes to the legal system took place on Saturday night in Tel Aviv. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) A MASS protest against the government’s proposed changes to the legal system took place on Saturday night in Tel Aviv. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The groups organizing the protest have not expressed support for the calls for violence being expressed on social media.

The extremist La Familia group also announced that it would head to the area in front of the Knesset at 6 p.m., raising concerns of violent clashes between the various groups.

Rabbi Zvi Thau, the head of Yeshivat Har Hamor, is also set to take part in the counter-protests and has encouraged his students to take part as well.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for protesters from both the Right and the Left to "act responsibly and not to act with violence," adding "we are all brothers."

Tens of thousands of protesters against the judicial reform and the government gathered in front of the Knesset on Monday morning and afternoon, joining protesters who spent the night there.

Mass protests broke out across Israel on Sunday night in response to a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after Gallant publicly expressed concerns about the security ramifications of the government's efforts to pass the judicial reform. Netanyahu stated after firing Gallant that he had "lost trust" in the defense minister.



Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by