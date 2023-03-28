Israel's gov't parties announce teams for judicial reform negotiations

Israel's opposition parties are preparing to enter negotiations with the coalition over the judicial reform at President Isaac Herzog's residence after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a legislation freeze on Monday evening.

The negotiations are expected to get underway soon, possibly already on Tuesday, according to Maariv.

The government coalition's team of negotiators will include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs and Dr. Aviad Bakshi, head of the legal department at the Kohelet Forum.

Lapid announces team

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday morning that he had assembled a team to lead the negotiations. It will consist of MKs Orna Barbivai and Karin Elharar, former Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office Naama Schultz and Attorney Oded Gazit, according to Maariv.

Lapid had said on Monday that if indeed the legislation would come to a "real and complete" stop, he was prepared to enter dialogue at the president's residence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid pass each other in the Knesset plenum, February 27, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

However, unlike Gantz, Lapid did not talk directly to Netanyahu because he "didn't feel like it," he told Ynet News on Tuesday. "I thought this wasn't the way to enter into negotiations in good faith, this is not a plan as you requested."

Asked about the level of coordination in the opposition, Lapid answered that "the opposition is complex. Yesterday I talked to Gantz all day on the phone and at night we still had time to sit down. We are coordinated. There are differences and shades, and each party has its line and that is perfectly fine. But about what is important, we are coordinated and we will also work together with the president."

Gantz's negotiation team

MK Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity Party, spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, welcoming the delay in the judicial reform legislation.

Gantz also announced that he had assembled a team to conduct negotiations at President Herzog's residence. The team will consist of MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-HaCohen of the National Unity Party and Attorney Ronen Aviani.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Religious Zionist Party, Yehuda Vald, expressed skepticism about the negotiations and especially the role of President Herzog.

"The president is unfortunately not objective. We need to talk and reach a balanced outline. But without him, he is part of the problem, not the solution."