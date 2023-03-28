The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's gov't parties announce teams for judicial reform negotiations

The coalition, Lapid and Gantz announced they had formed their teams to lead the negotiations at t Herzog's residence, which could start soon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 09:29
MKS YAIR Lapid and Benny Gantz stand next to each other during a debate in the Knesset plenum last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MKS YAIR Lapid and Benny Gantz stand next to each other during a debate in the Knesset plenum last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's opposition parties are preparing to enter negotiations with the coalition over the judicial reform at President Isaac Herzog's residence after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a legislation freeze on Monday evening.

The negotiations are expected to get underway soon, possibly already on Tuesday, according to Maariv.

The government coalition's team of negotiators will include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs and Dr. Aviad Bakshi, head of the legal department at the Kohelet Forum.

Lapid announces team

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday morning that he had assembled a team to lead the negotiations. It will consist of MKs Orna Barbivai and Karin Elharar, former Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office Naama Schultz and Attorney Oded Gazit, according to Maariv.

Lapid had said on Monday that if indeed the legislation would come to a "real and complete" stop, he was prepared to enter dialogue at the president's residence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid pass each other in the Knesset plenum, February 27, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid pass each other in the Knesset plenum, February 27, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

However, unlike Gantz, Lapid did not talk directly to Netanyahu because he "didn't feel like it," he told Ynet News on Tuesday. "I thought this wasn't the way to enter into negotiations in good faith, this is not a plan as you requested."

Asked about the level of coordination in the opposition, Lapid answered that "the opposition is complex. Yesterday I talked to Gantz all day on the phone and at night we still had time to sit down. We are coordinated. There are differences and shades, and each party has its line and that is perfectly fine. But about what is important, we are coordinated and we will also work together with the president."

Gantz's negotiation team

MK Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity Party, spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, welcoming the delay in the judicial reform legislation. 

Gantz also announced that he had assembled a team to conduct negotiations at President Herzog's residence. The team will consist of MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-HaCohen of the National Unity Party and Attorney Ronen Aviani.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Religious Zionist Party, Yehuda Vald, expressed skepticism about the negotiations and especially the role of President Herzog.

"The president is unfortunately not objective. We need to talk and reach a balanced outline. But without him, he is part of the problem, not the solution."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Yair Lapid isaac herzog Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Protests continue after Netanyahu suspends judicial reform

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by