Israel's Gallant may issue apology to Netanyahu before Sunday

Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for calling to halt judicial reform, but pressure from Israel and the US may see Gallant stay on.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 09:48

Updated: MARCH 31, 2023 10:18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are both seen in the Knesset in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are both seen in the Knesset in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to issue an apology to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the coming days, following his firing by the prime minister for speaking in favor of halting judicial reform legislation, Maariv has learned.

It isn't yet clear how Gallant will inform the public, possibly through a statement or speech.

It is possible that Gallant's apology, and therefore a resolution to the crisis his firing sparked, could come before Sunday.

How did Netanyahu firing Israel's defense minister spark a nationwide crisis?

Netanyahu on Sunday announced he was firing Gallant, stating lost his trust in the defense minister after he "went behind the government's back" on Saturday evening when calling to halt the judicial reform.

The announcement sparked widespread protests as hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets nationwide to speak out against judicial reform and Netanyahu's decision. This ultimately led Netanyahu to announce a halt to the legislation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

As of Friday morning, a new defense minister has not been appointed and Gallant is still in the position, though a number of names have been discussed as his potential replacement, such as former Shin Bet chief and current Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter.

However, officials in both Israel and the US, including Israeli lawmakers such as Benny Ganz and Arye Deri, have been calling on Netanyahu to keep Gallant as defense minister, though this hinges on Gallant apologizing.

Tal Spungin and Walla contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Yoav Gallant Judicial Reform
