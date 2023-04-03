The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

MK Tropper sues Likud activists calling him 'pedophile' for NIS 1 million

A known Likud activist on TikTok called Trooper a 'stinking pedophile' and claimed he had donated a kidney only because he was exposed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, WALLA!
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 02:14

Updated: APRIL 3, 2023 02:28
Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper speeks to the Israeli Olympic delegation competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper speeks to the Israeli Olympic delegation competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

National Unity MK Chilli Tropper today filed a defamation lawsuit for one million shekels against two relatively well-known Likud activists on social media, Aviram Tal Mis and Miri Barbi.

Mis distributed a video in which he claims Tropper is a pedophile and that the fact that he was exposed is what made him donate a kidney.

The allegations

 "Chilli Tropper, look me in the eyes... How are you not ashamed to sit with the president when you know you are a pedophile, that you were caught messing with little boys and little girls," Mis said in the video. "You are a stinking pedophile, you piece of shit, who now walks around and hides behind all this reform. You know how many years you should sit in prison."

At the time of the lawsuit's filing, the video had reached nearly 20,000 views. Even after Mis was sent a warning letter, he posted a second, and then a third video with similar content.

Barbi shared the video on her Twitter account while asking, supposedly innocently, if Tropper indeed is a pedophile, writing: "What's up? Is it real? If it's not real, Tropper must sue this man. And if not, Chilli Tropper will pay his debt. I'm really shocked by this video! The truth has to come out somewhere!"

Adi organ donor card 311 (credit: courtesy)Adi organ donor card 311 (credit: courtesy)

At the end of the statement of claim against the two, attorneys Nabot Tal Tzur and Elran Dolev, who represent Tropper, wrote that "elected officials have nothing but their good name, on which is the public's trust in them to fulfill their mission properly. The good name and honor of the elected officials are not in vain, and it is appropriate that the court should have its say in the place where it is exposed to false and unbridled insults towards a public figure, while seriously and unjustly harming his good name."

"Elected officials have nothing but their good name, on which the public's trust in fulfilling their mission properly depends."

MK Troppers attorneys

MK Tropper donated a kidney to an unknown stranger in 2020. "The donor usually has no idea who the donation is intended for. We kept the whole process confidential. In our eyes, MK Trooper is an example and a role model. I wished him 'up to 120' while I am targeting the other members of the Knesset as well," the chairman of NGO "Gift of Life" told Maariv.

According to him, Tropper is the first member of the Knesset to donate a kidney in Israel.



Tags organ donation kidney Chili Tropper National Unity Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by