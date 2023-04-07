Elisha Yarad, who served as the spokesman for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son-Har Melech, announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position, due to the "lax security policy of the government" as he defined it.

His resignation comes in the shadow of numerous attacks in Israel, which include the missile launches in the north and south of the country and the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley a short time ago, in which two Efrat resident sisters were murdered and their mother was seriously injured.

Previous comments by the spokesperson

Yarad in late February called to "erase Huwara now, without apologizing and without stuttering," shortly after the shooting attack in Huwara that killed two brothers in late February.

He added that "as long as we don't address this, we will continue to be murdered in the streets."

The victims of the February attack were brothers Hillel Menachem and Yigal Ya’acov Yaniv.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Following the murder of the brothers in Huwara, settlers torched Palestinian houses and cars later that day.

MK Limor Son Har Melech said in response to the rampage by Israeli settlers that the reports were “a false and despicable campaign” created to divert attention away from terrorist attacks against Jews.

This is a “false and despicable campaign, one that confuses brothers for enemies and turns victims into attackers,” she wrote.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.