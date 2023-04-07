The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Coalition MK's spokesman quits due to Israeli government's response to terror

The spokesperson for Limor Son Har-Melech quit while sharply criticizing the government's conduct in security and in combatting terrorism.

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 21:35
MK Limor Son Har Melech discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show "Shtula" (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Limor Son Har Melech discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show "Shtula" (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Elisha Yarad, who served as the spokesman for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son-Har Melech, announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position, due to the "lax security policy of the government" as he defined it.

His resignation comes in the shadow of numerous attacks in Israel, which include the missile launches in the north and south of the country and the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley a short time ago, in which two Efrat resident sisters were murdered and their mother was seriously injured.

Previous comments by the spokesperson

Yarad in late February called to "erase Huwara now, without apologizing and without stuttering," shortly after the shooting attack in Huwara that killed two brothers in late February. 

He added that "as long as we don't address this, we will continue to be murdered in the streets."

The victims of the February attack were brothers Hillel Menachem and Yigal Ya’acov Yaniv.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Following the murder of the brothers in Huwara, settlers torched Palestinian houses and cars later that day

MK Limor Son Har Melech said in response to the rampage by Israeli settlers that the reports were “a false and despicable campaign” created to divert attention away from terrorist attacks against Jews.

This is a “false and despicable campaign, one that confuses brothers for enemies and turns victims into attackers,” she wrote.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.



Tags jordan valley Attack Otzma Yehudit Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by