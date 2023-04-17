The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz widens lead on Netanyahu in latest election polls

The N12 survey shows a bleak situation for the coalition parties, while the chairman of the National Unity party should be happy with the results.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 05:06

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 05:11
Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)
Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Against the backdrop of the ongoing security tensions and the protests against the judicial reform, a N12 survey published on Sunday evening presents a rather bleak picture of the situation for the coalition parties.

Meanwhile, National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz should be happy, as his number of mandates continues to jump higher with every poll.

Here's the full data: The survey shows that the largest party is National Unity, which receives 28 mandates. The ruling party Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to crash and for the current poll has to settle with only 24 mandates.

Yesh Atid continues to drop

Yesh Atid, led by the opposition leader Yair Lapid, is also dropping, receiving 20 mandates in the poll.

The survey also shows that Religious Zionism, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, receive 11 mandates together .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shas, led by MK Aryeh Deri, receives 10 mandates, and United Torah Judaism, led by Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, receives 7 mandates. 

Yisrael Beytenu, led by MK Avigdor Lieberman, Hadash-Ta'al, led by MK Ayman Odeh, as well as Meretz, led by former MK Zahava Galon, and Ra'am, led by MK Mansor Abbas, all barely pass the hurdle and receive 5 mandates.

Who does not pass the threshold is the Labor Party, led by MK Merav Michaeli, who stands at 2.6%, and the Balad party, led by Sami Abu-Shahada, who stands at only 2.8%.

And what about the situation of the blocks? The coalition is down by 12 seats compared to the last elections, standing at only 52 seats now, compared to the opposition which receives 63 seats. Five additional mandates belong to the Hadash-Ta'al party.

And what about the head-to-head percentages for the prime minister spot? MK Benny Gantz stands at 39%, compared to the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who stands at only 34%.

Another 22% answered that neither of the two is suitable to serve as prime minister, and another 5% answered that they do not know.

News Channel 14 also recently published their poll outcomes. On the question of suitability for Prime Minister Benny Gantz passes Netanyahu for the first time in their poll as well. In the three-way race between the three candidates including Lapid, Netanyahu is still leading however.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Yair Lapid poll
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by