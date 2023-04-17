Gantz widens lead on Netanyahu in latest election polls

Against the backdrop of the ongoing security tensions and the protests against the judicial reform, a N12 survey published on Sunday evening presents a rather bleak picture of the situation for the coalition parties.

Meanwhile, National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz should be happy, as his number of mandates continues to jump higher with every poll.

Here's the full data: The survey shows that the largest party is National Unity, which receives 28 mandates. The ruling party Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to crash and for the current poll has to settle with only 24 mandates.

Yesh Atid continues to drop

Yesh Atid, led by the opposition leader Yair Lapid, is also dropping, receiving 20 mandates in the poll.

The survey also shows that Religious Zionism, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, receive 11 mandates together .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shas, led by MK Aryeh Deri, receives 10 mandates, and United Torah Judaism, led by Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, receives 7 mandates.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by MK Avigdor Lieberman, Hadash-Ta'al, led by MK Ayman Odeh, as well as Meretz, led by former MK Zahava Galon, and Ra'am, led by MK Mansor Abbas, all barely pass the hurdle and receive 5 mandates.

Who does not pass the threshold is the Labor Party, led by MK Merav Michaeli, who stands at 2.6%, and the Balad party, led by Sami Abu-Shahada, who stands at only 2.8%.

And what about the situation of the blocks? The coalition is down by 12 seats compared to the last elections, standing at only 52 seats now, compared to the opposition which receives 63 seats. Five additional mandates belong to the Hadash-Ta'al party.

And what about the head-to-head percentages for the prime minister spot? MK Benny Gantz stands at 39%, compared to the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who stands at only 34%.

Another 22% answered that neither of the two is suitable to serve as prime minister, and another 5% answered that they do not know.

News Channel 14 also recently published their poll outcomes. On the question of suitability for Prime Minister Benny Gantz passes Netanyahu for the first time in their poll as well. In the three-way race between the three candidates including Lapid, Netanyahu is still leading however.