The Minister of Education Yoav Kish’s Holocaust Day tweet caused a stir as believed that is sounded like Nazi rhetoric.

The tweet read, “One nation! One flag! One country! We will remember and not forget.” The tweet also had an attached photo of Kish and young people who took part in the March of the Living.

עם אחד!דגל אחד!מדינה אחת!נזכור ולא נשכח. pic.twitter.com/0nnMFspGPG — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) April 18, 2023

Controversy around the tweet

Many twitter users have expressed that Kish’s tweet was similar to the Nazi slogan "One nation, one Reich, one leader!"

An Israeli Human Rights NGO tweeted in response, "The Minister of Education mutters the Nazi slogan on Holocaust Day and then writes "I apologize if anyone was hurt". Thanks to Lifat Mohar and the excellent partners from our education forum. They and I will help deliver the apology to the teachers, principals and students, along with a reminder of why it is important to ensure regular attendance in history classes."

שר החינוך מרפרר לסיסמא הנאצית ביום השואה ואז כותב "מתנצל אם מישהו נפגע".תודה ליפעת מוהר ולשותפות המעולות מפורום החינוך שלנו. הן ואנחנו נסייע להעביר את ההתנצלות למורים, למנהלות ולתלמידים, יחד עם תזכורת למה חשוב להקפיד על נוכחות קבועה בשיעורי ההיסטוריה. @IL_EduFront https://t.co/4Kfb2JUFVU pic.twitter.com/TOalCRLBRv — האגודה לזכויות האזרח (@acrionline) April 18, 2023

His comments have drawn wider criticism by those who believe that the minister has failed to acknowledge the existence of other populations and national identities in Israel.

In 2016, Miri Regev came under similar criticism as the flag bearers had inscribed “One nation, one country.”

Later tweets that caused controversy

Shortly after the original tweet was made, Kisch tweeted, "In the Holocaust, only one people faced annihilation. The nation of Israel is alive and well!"

בשואה רק עם אחד עמד בפני השמדה.עם ישראל חי וקיים! pic.twitter.com/PxGt2mCMoK — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) April 18, 2023

His second tweet resulted in equal backlash as the minister was accused of not knowing history and told to "go back to class."

שר החינוך, זה לא נכון. אלא אם כוונתך לשנות עובדות, כפי שאתה רגיל בפוליטיקה.מציע שתחזור לכיתה ותעבור על החומר. — Naftaly Godesh-Talor (@Naftool) April 18, 2023

Roma, LGBT+ and Disabled people are amongst the many other groups persecuted and murdered by the Nazi party.