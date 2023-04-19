The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Minister of Education causes stir with ‘Nazi’ Holocaust Memorial Day tweets

Many twitter users have expressed that Kish’s tweet was similar to the Nazi slogan  "One nation, one Reich, one leader!" 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, WALLA!
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 03:27

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 03:43
MK Yoav Kisch of the Likud speaks to supporters on Gideon Saar's Likud leadership campaign opening event, in Or Yehuda, Dec 16, 2019. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
MK Yoav Kisch of the Likud speaks to supporters on Gideon Saar's Likud leadership campaign opening event, in Or Yehuda, Dec 16, 2019.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The Minister of Education Yoav Kish’s Holocaust Day tweet caused a stir as believed that is sounded like Nazi rhetoric.

The tweet read, “One nation! One flag! One country! We will remember and not forget.” The tweet also had an attached photo of Kish and young people who took part in the March of the Living.

 

Controversy around the tweet

Many twitter users have expressed that Kish’s tweet was similar to the Nazi slogan  "One nation, one Reich, one leader!" 

An Israeli Human Rights NGO tweeted in response, "The Minister of Education mutters the Nazi slogan on Holocaust Day and then writes "I apologize if anyone was hurt". Thanks to Lifat Mohar and the excellent partners from our education forum. They and I will help deliver the apology to the teachers, principals and students, along with a reminder of why it is important to ensure regular attendance in history classes."

His comments have drawn wider criticism by those who believe that the minister has failed to acknowledge the existence of other populations and national identities in Israel.  

In 2016, Miri Regev came under similar criticism as the flag bearers had inscribed “One nation, one country.”

Later tweets that caused controversy 

Shortly after the original tweet was made, Kisch tweeted, "In the Holocaust, only one people faced annihilation. The nation of Israel is alive and well!" 

His second tweet resulted in equal backlash as the minister was accused of not knowing history and told to "go back to class." 

Roma, LGBT+ and Disabled people are amongst the many other groups persecuted and murdered by the Nazi party. 



