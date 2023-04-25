The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel rings in 75th Independence Day with Netanyahu address

Israel celebrates its independence annually on the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, immediately following Remembrance Day on the fourth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 20:00
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation in a televised speech on Tuesday evening as Israel closed out Remembrance Day and began celebrating its 75th Independence Day. 

Israel celebrates its independence annually on the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, immediately following Remembrance Day on the fourth. This year, Remembrance Day began on the evening of April 24th and Independence Day began on the evening of the 25th. 

"Dear citizens of Israel," Netanyahu began, "the sharp transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day is like the birth of the country, which brings both comfort and joy. 

"Thanks to the [sacrifices of] our fallen, we can all celebrate now as a free people in our country. For 75 years we have been doing this, as brothers and sisters. 

"Just as the Zionist pioneers sang:

PEOPLE IN downtown Jerusalem walk past flags on sale for Independence Day this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) PEOPLE IN downtown Jerusalem walk past flags on sale for Independence Day this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"'Look, brothers, look! Let us hasten our step - Fly, brothers, flyTo the land of our inheritance!'

"We are brothers," the prime minister said, likely referencing the recent domestic tensions sparked by the government's judicial reforms. "We don't always agree on everything; sometimes we argue passionately. But the mutual guarantee [of brotherhood] between us is strong."

"We are building [up] the strength of our country together, one level at a time," he continued.  

"This is the true meaning of independence - to be rooted in the soil. To be responsible for our destiny. To establish a strong defense force to repel the threats of our enemies. To foster a magnificent [society], a thriving economy, advanced technology and diverse culture. To bring peace with the Arab nations.  

"We brought historic peace agreements [in the past], and with God's help, we will further expand the circle of peace. 

"On Independence Day, we all unite around the Israeli flag, with a sense of pride for what we have achieved. 

"At the same time, let's look ahead: We have a lot more to accomplish together. We have a lot to do to establish our beloved country. As a rising world power and as the eternal homeland of the people of Israel. 

"Happy Independence Day, Israel!"

The prime minister's independence day speaking engagements

The prime minister was set to speak at the JFNA's General Assembly at the Expo Tel Aviv convention center in Jerusalem on Sunday in honor of the nation's 75th Independence day, but ultimately canceled his speaking engagement

This was presumably because of the huge protests planned inside and outside of the convention center. 

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed us that he is not able to appear at tonight’s event sponsored by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod, and the World Zionist Organization celebrating the last 75 years of our communities’ investment and support in the state of Israel’s growth and development," the organizers of the event sent to the participants. 

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests independence day independence Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by