Israeli funding for yeshivot, private haredi schools to rise

Israel's coalition is likely to rise by 31% the funding for yeshivot and haredi private school systems that do not teach core studies such as English or mathematics, according to a draft of the "coalition funding" that will accompany the national budget.

The funds include a sum total of approximately NIS 1.35 billion for fully or semi-private haredi schools over the years 2023-2024, and another NIS 2.5 billion for ultra-orthodox study academies (yeshivot), according to an analysis of the draft, published by Tal Alovitz and Aviad Huminer-Rosenblum of the Berl Katznelson Fund.

Added together, the funds constitute a 31% rise compared to the 2021-2022 budget that was passed by the previous government, according to the analysis.

Coalition funds are budgetary funds that are not part of the official budget of any government ministry. The funds are intended to enable political agreements that have budgetary significance. Unlike the rest of the budget, these funds are flexible and can be redirected with relative ease, as they require a cabinet decision but not an amendment to the actual Budget Law.

What else is in the coalition funds?

The coalition funds are expected to reach NIS 12.5 billion, according to the draft. This is far more than the previous government's NIS 2.1 billion.

MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The draft includes the funding of a large number of other plans and institutions to a number of ministries, chiefly among them the National Missions Ministry led by Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party), the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry led by Yizhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), projects within the Education Ministry connected to religious-Zionist and haredi institutions, and the Religious Services Ministry led by Michael Malkieli (Shas).

Other than the funds for the haredi private schools and yeshivot mentioned above, notable clauses include NIS 5 million for a "basket of incentives to encourage positive immigration to mixed [Jewish-Arab] cities"; NIS 135 million for "strengthening Jewish identity"; and NIS 202 million for the "Settlements Division, an independent unit within the World Zionist Organization that advances settlement in the Golan Heights, the West Bank, the Negev and the Galilee.