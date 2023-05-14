The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli government approves NIS 13.56 billion in coalition funds

Opposition leader MK Lapid said in response that the coalition funds agreed upon were "unprecedented, corrupt and irresponsible."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 14, 2023 16:46

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 17:18
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 14, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 14, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved NIS 13.7 billion in coalition funds in the 2023-2024 national budget which significantly increases funding for private and semi-private haredi elementary schools and for religious academies (yeshivot).

Coalition funds are a part of the national budget intended to fulfill political agreements that have budgetary significance. These are not part of the official budget of any government ministry. Unlike the rest of the budget, these funds are flexible and can be redirected with relative ease, as they require a cabinet decision and approval by the Knesset Finance Committee, but not an amendment to the actual Budget Law.

Over NIS one billion more than expected

The final sum of NIS 13.7 billion is over a billion shekel higher than the previously expected NIS 12.5 billion. The most prominent part of the funds, nearly 3.9 billion, is earmarked either for yeshivot, which do not include secular studies or professional training, or for haredi private and semi-private schools that do not have Education Ministry oversight, and thus are de-facto not required to teach core secular studies, such as English and mathematics.

This marks a 29% increase in institutions that do not contribute to haredi men joining the Israeli workforce, versus just a 1% increase in funds earmarked for programs to integrate haredim into the workforce and into society, according to an analysis by Tal Elovits and Aviad Huminer-Rosenblum of the Berl Katznelson Fund.

Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said in response in a video that while coalition funds have always existed, this time the sum was unprecedented and was "corrupt, irresponsible, and a disgraceful surrender to extortion."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich waved off criticism prior to the cabinet meeting, arguing that the previous government had given NIS 53 billion in funds to the Israeli-Arab party Ra'am and therefore the scope of the current coalition funds is acceptable.

This claim is misleading, however, as the NIS 53 billion that Smotrich referred to included funds related to a number of separate projects in the Arab sector, including a NIS 30 billion five-year plan that had oversight, a separate NIS 1.5 billion plan to fight crime, and more. Moreover, the funds were part of the base of the budget, not of the coalition funds.



