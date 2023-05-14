Israeli municipalities threaten general strike over city tax plan

Municipalities and local authorities throughout Israel threatened to go on strike beginning Monday over the government's plan to create a fund out of the earnings of wealthy municipalities in order to assist poorer ones, the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Haim Bibas announced on Sunday.

The clash between local authority leaders and government officials over what is known as the "Arnona Fund," which had been simmering for weeks, erupted on Sunday, despite reports late Thursday about an agreement between Bibas and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The goal is to lower housing prices

The fund's stated purpose is to lower housing prices. According to Israeli law, commercial real estate pays higher city taxes than residential real estate – and therefore cities are incentivized to allocate land for commercial construction. This lowers the supply of residential housing and thus raises the price.

The new fund will appropriate part of the earnings of wealthier cities from their tax on commercial real estate, and reallocate the funds to poorer cities for every housing unit they build. By doing this, the government hopes to incentivize both wealthier and poorer cities to invest in housing instead of commercial real estate, and thus raise the supply of housing, and, eventually, lower home prices.

Opposition MKs and a number of mayors and local authority leaders vehemently opposed the plan in recent weeks, for a number of reasons.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen pointing downwards at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting in Jerusalem, on May 1, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

First, they fear that the finance ministry would end up using the funds for other purposes, or as a guarantee for other spending. Israeli governments have done this in the past in similar cases.

Secondly, the plan incentivizes poorer cities to build housing as opposed to commercial real estate, and thus lower incentives to create new business centers and industrial parks in peripheral or poor areas.

Thirdly, the fund would de-facto end up discriminating against Arab cities and towns, since these cities suffer from insufficient urban planning and therefore from insufficient construction – and therefore will receive less of the fund.

Finally, local authorities in the West Bank would be exempt from allocating portions of their earnings to the fund due to legal issues over the status of the West Bank.

Bibas and Smotrich spar over the bill

Bibas explained in the Knesset Finance Committee on Sunday morning that he had agreed to a watered-down version of the plan last week only because his back was to the wall, as the fund, which is part of the Economic Arrangements Law that accompanies the budget, was about to be approved by the committee. However, he still strongly opposed the plan, and later on Sunday backed out of the agreement and announced the strike.

Smotrich attacked Bibas in a statement on Sunday afternoon, arguing that he had "surrendered to his friends from the strong [local] authorities", and did not have the "courage" to adhere to the agreement he signed.

The finance minister argued that the fund would create a "just system" that would compensate for the "attractive location" that authorities in the center of the country enjoy, and those in the periphery do not. Smotrich also said that the claim that the finance ministry would use the funds for other purposes was an "absolute lie," since the law included a clause that said that "not even one shekel" will remain in the national coffers, as any leftover funds would be returned to the cities from which they were taken.

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli announced her support for the strike.

"I stand with the heads of local authorities in their justified decision to call a strike in local authorities tomorrow. This rapacious government can't stop milking the public in its attempt to shore up its power and hand out political bribes. This time, they want to do it through the city halls. It's no surprise that mayors from left and right oppose this swinish move. We will not let this porcine government pass it," she said in a video statement.

Student activists and other protestors demonstrated outside of the Knesset against the fund, arguing that it "aims to concentrate an enormous amount of power in the hands of the government."

"Though the government's judicial overhaul is supposedly delayed, this coalition proves yet again that its main objective is to strengthen itself through diversion of resources, and obtain unchecked power for the government and its allies," representatives of the protestors said.