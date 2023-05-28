Zionism’s place in Israeli government decisions sparks debate

Ministers sparred over the place of Zionism in government decisions on Sunday, in light of an Otzma Yehudit proposed cabinet decision.

The proposal states that "the values of Zionism, as they are expressed in Basic Law: Nation-State of the Jewish People, will be the leading and decisive values in setting public policy, domestic and foreign policy, legislation and actions of the government and all of its units and institutions."

The cabinet delayed the vote on the proposal to later Sunday, in order to make slight changes in the wording so that Haredim would not lose out on its benefits.

The proposal is a consequence of the Nation-State Law

Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf's proposal is meant to put the content of what is known as the “ Nation-State Law ” into action. That law, passed in 2018, states that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. It also states that the right to self-determination in Israel is exclusive to the Jewish people, without overriding individual rights delineated in other laws.

Other relevant parts of the law state that Jerusalem is the capital, Hebrew is the official language while Arabic has a special status, the country is open for Jewish immigration, strives to help ensure the safety of Jews in trouble and strives to strengthen the ties between Israel and the Diaspora. In addition, the basic law states that “the state views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation.”

Wasserlauf specified that his proposal would “establish and strengthen the connection of the Jewish people to this land. [It would] allow us to give preference to combat soldiers, specifically, and those who serve, generally, and strengthen settlement in the Negev and Galilee.”

The proposal set off two debates in Sunday’s cabinet meeting, about the role of Zionism in the government and whether they can proceed without approval from the attorney general.

Haredi ministers expressed concern that their constituents, the vast majority of whom do not serve in the military and do not adhere to Zionism by name, would face discrimination. “A dangerous thing is developing here,” Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush warned.

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel pointed out that the law will remain in place after the current, pro-haredi government is out of office.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued that the decision “prevents discrimination against Jews.”

The cabinet ultimately decided to hold a vote via telephone later on Sunday, in order to change the proposal’s text to ensure haredim are not negatively impacted.

The attorney-general’s office opposes the law

Deputy Attorney-General Gil Limon opposed the law, saying “the government cannot decide that one value is superior to others.”

“Good thing you weren’t here in the time of [first prime minister David] Ben-Gurion,” Ben-Gvir retorted. Earlier, Ben-Gvir said that “whoever opposes our proposal favoring IDF soldiers turns himself into an opponent of Zionism.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the cabinet meeting that the bill will help free obstacles created by the Israel Land Authority (ILA). which “discriminates and makes decisions about the future of our land. This is a matter of policy and I want to control policy,” Netanyahu said. “If we have to change the laws, we will.”

Netanyahu said the attorney-general’s office wants a discussion, but he wants to set policy. “The situation is absurd,” he said. “In any case, this proposal is important. We have to pass it now.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the ILA “acts on non-Zionist motives” and called for a decision to specifically require the ILA to consider Zionism in its decisions.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel opposed the Nation-State Law, and opposed its implementation as proposed in the cabinet.

"If the government authorizes this proposal, discrimination against Arab society will become a leading value for government ministries and bureaucrats will have to design and advance policies and plans that give Jewish citizens preference and discriminate against Arab citizens,” ACRI argued.