The Ministerial Committee on Legislation decided on Sunday to postpone for a month a debate over a bill proposal by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech to remove students who support terror from universities, after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote that the bill restrained freedom of expression and therefore would face "constitutional difficulties".

According to the bill proposal, students who express support in an armed conflict by an enemy state or terror organization against the state of Israel, who express support in acts of terror or in terror organizations, or who wave a flag of an enemy country, terror organization or the Palestinian Authority, will be suspended from their academic institution for 30 days.

If a student commits one of the above a second time, he or she will be expelled from the institution permanently, and will not be able to receive an academic degree in Israel or recognition of an academic degree from a foreign university for five years.

The bill also proposes that an academic institution must prevent the activity of a student cell that commits one of the infractions listed above; must permanently expel a student who belongs to a terror organization or who was convicted for an act of terror; and that the Council for Higher Education must ban students who were convicted for acts of terror from receiving an academic degree or having a foreign degree recognized in Israel, for a period of 10 years.

"Academic institutions have become in the past year a central stage for incitement against the State of Israel." Quote from the proposed bill

According to the bill's explanatory section, "Academic institutions have become in the past year a central stage for incitement against the State of Israel." At Tel Aviv University, Ben-Gurion University and Hebrew University, students held demonstrations explicitly in favor of an intifada, and in some cases even called explicit calls in favor of terrorists from terror organizations, the bill's explanatory section adds.

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech attends a discussion at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"It is unthinkable that students must study alongside those who expressed explicit support for terror attacks, while the management of the institution remains silent," the explanatory section adds.

The A-G office's concerns about the bill

In an opinion filed to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, the Attorney-General's Office laid out its legal opinion over what it argued were "constitutional difficulties" in the proposal.

The first problem is with a ban on waving flags. According to the legal opinion, "Waving flags may be done in different contexts, some may indeed be to identify with the organization, but others could be for other purposes, such as criticism."

Applying sanctions on waving of the Palestinian flag is especially problematic, since, despite the fact that the flag is also that of the PLO, whose status as a terror organization has never been rescinded, "If the waving was not done out of identification with the PLO but rather with the Palestinian people, for example, the waving is not illegal … a ban on waving the flag of the Palestinian Authority, without a necessary element connecting the waving with actual terror, enhances the damage to the freedom of speech in its most basic form," the attorney general's office wrote.

Another difficulty in the bill proposal was that academic institutions do not have the necessary expertise to determine what is considered support for a terrorist organization or act and what is not, and therefore could apply sanctions when they are not warranted. Another possible outcome could be a "cooling effect" for acts that are not supportive of terror, but rather, while not in consensus and sometimes "infuriating", stand at the heart of the freedom of speech.

"Universities are considered vital and special places for exchanging ideas and developing political and social views, and therefore there is special importance in maintaining freedom of speech precisely within their boundaries," the attorney general's office added.

Supporters of the bill call to advance

MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who proposed the law, criticized the legal opinion.

"The law that I proposed is necessary in the fight against terror, and the Attorney-General's decision to oppose it raises difficult questions about a democratic country's ability to defend itself from a fifth column embedded deeply within it," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, we are dealing with an extremely worrying phenomenon, where, under the cover of freedom of expression, terror-supporting cells are rising within universities, who are not deterred from inciting terror and violence from within the campuses themselves.

"The meaning of the Attorney-General's opinion is the giving of a free hand to those terror cells to continue to incite against Israel. I call on the government to continue advancing the bill," Son-Harmelech concluded.