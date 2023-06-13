The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Anti-protection racket law continues committee development

Committee legal adviser Daganit Williams said that there were still issues with the legislation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 20:53
Police operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Police operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

A law to counter protection rackets continued development in a joint session of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and National Security Committee on Tuesday. 

The bill, submitted by Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, could punish racketeers with seven years in prison. Previous discussions saw a proposal to make the minimum punishment three years. 

"This crime is a plague and it's important to have an aggressive law with teeth, which will give the system an effective tool to work with ," said Kreuzer. "The money for buying weapons and criminal activity comes from this [protection rackets] and as soon as we protect criminal protection, they will automatically have no money to employ soldiers."

The wording of the bill was altered after previous hearings in which it was explained that there were often no longer explicit threats against the victims. Racketeers were explained to have territories in which it was widely understood that payments were made. According to the committee, this created gaps in the penal code, which required threats.

The bill would apply to those that take "advantage of the hardship of a business owner who fears physical harm to his body or property and receives payment from him without providing a service that is adequate for the funds he received." Those that require a business owner to rent their service or face threats to body or property would also be impacted by the law. 

Vehicles torched at Vered Hagalil (credit: ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!)Vehicles torched at Vered Hagalil (credit: ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!)

In previous discussions, it had been touched upon how protection racketeers would have fronts such as security companies, but they wouldn't have much in terms of costs like employee paychecks.

Constitution, Law and Justice chairman Simcha Rothman said that previous iterations of the law were too broad. Past drafts described extortionists taking advantage of hardship of a business owner, but didn't connect it to the collection of fees.

Rothman said that the new version also removed passages in which business owners were repeatedly offered services despite rejection, which he said was more suitable for spam laws. A section about telling business owners that one was the only service provider in an area was also removed, since in some cases legal local monopolies can exist.

Still issues left with protection racket law

Committee legal adviser Daganit Williams said that there were still issues with the legislation, setting out a list of alternative behaviors to be criminalized. The wording of the provisions was nearing the presumption of guilt instead of innocence.

A representative from the Justice Ministry noted that fear for family members needed to be included as a motivator for extortion as well, and perhaps the law should not be limited to only businesses but private citizens as well. 

There was also overlap with previous protection racket laws that needed to be addressed.

Rothman called for the police and State Attorney's Office to provide the committees with data so that they could better understand the issue. The committees were also set to tour on Sunday, visiting businesses and speaking to their owners.

Kreuzer said Tuesday that few businesses were not paying protection fees, which cost a billion shekels to the economy each year. 



Tags Knesset crime business law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by