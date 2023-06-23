The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
In confronting radicals, the US can learn from Israel, new film suggests

Israeli organization Israel365, has recently produced a new documentary called “Confronting Radicals - What America can learn from Israel” based on the book by the same name.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 09:44
Screenshot from "Confronting Radicals" movie (photo credit: ISRAEL365)
Screenshot from "Confronting Radicals" movie
(photo credit: ISRAEL365)

In the past few years, America has found itself facing increasing social disruption at the hands of radical movements, a new documentary argues. In order to confront the problem, the US should learn from Israel.  

Produced by the Israeli organization Israel365, the documentary called “Confronting Radicals - What America can learn from Israel” is based on the book by the same name by American-Israeli activist David Rubin.

Rubin is the founder of the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund (SICF), an NGO devoted to supporting Israeli children who have suffered the trauma of terrorism targeting themselves, their families, or their communities in the West Bank.

The activist experienced firsthand the horror of terror attacks. In 2001, as he was serving as the mayor of Shiloh, his car was ambushed by Palestinian terrorists while he was driving with his three-year-old son. They were both wounded, and the boy - who was shot in the head - survived only by a miracle. 

Seeing his son’s struggle to recover both physically and emotionally inspired Rubin to establish Shiloh - which offers customized therapy and support programs to heal trauma for children and their families.

In the documentary, Rubin delves into the complex issue of radicalism and its impact on societies. He focuses on exposing what he views as a “radical leftist plan to transform the USA” and on explaining what America should learn from the Jewish State’s enduring commitment to freedom and Biblical morality.

The film includes footage of rallies connected to the Black Lives Matter movement and of the riots that followed the period of George Floyd’s death.

“They are not fighting for freedom,” says Rubin. “They are not fighting against racism, but in fact for racism.”

The film features interviews with several prominent conservative analysts, such as author Caroline Glick, Israeli scholar of Arab culture Mordechai Kedar, Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren, Fox Nation Host David Webb and Former US Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. 

“They claim to fight us in the name of all kinds of values that we uphold, when what they are actually doing is rejecting all of those values and rejecting our right to uphold them,” says Glick.

“You can’t tear down America for the goal of more democracy and freedom,” echoes Webb. “You are trying to destroy what makes it a good nation, and a constitutional republic.” 

The movie is set to be screened in several synagogues and churches across America during the summer. 

Its proceeds will contribute to the work of the Shiloh Israel Children's Fund.



