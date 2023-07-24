The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
White House: Judicial reform law passing 'unfortunate'

The law limiting the courts' use of "reasonableness" to overturn executive decisions passed with 64 in favor and none opposed, with the opposition boycotting the vote.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 24, 2023 23:20
Pro-judicial reform protesters cover up the "Democracy Square" sign in Tel Aviv. July 23, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Pro-judicial reform protesters cover up the "Democracy Square" sign in Tel Aviv. July 23, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The White House spoke out against the passage of part of the government's judicial reform plan on Monday.

"As a lifelong friend of Israel, President [Joe] Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible," a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read. "It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority."

In fact, the law limiting the courts' use of "reasonableness" to overturn executive decisions passed with 64 in favor and none opposed, with the opposition boycotting the vote.

The White House added that it understands "talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess," and expressed support for President Isaac Herzog's efforts in that vein. 



