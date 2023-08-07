Netanyahu voices support for Shin Bet a day after coalition criticism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director Ronen Bar that he backs the agency 100%, though he did so a belated 24 hours after Bar endured multiple attacks from the governing coalition.

On Sunday, Yediot Aharonot published, and The Jerusalem Post confirmed, that Bar had warned Netanyahu of a dangerous rise in Jewish terrorism that needed to be put under control lest it lead to exponentially increasing the already severe wave of Palestinian terrorism since March 2022.

Following the report, multiple coalition ministers and MKs lashed out at Bar for his warning.

Netanyahu's delayed defense of the Shin Bet

While Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition MKs quickly came to Bar's defense, Netanyahu was silent all of Sunday.

But on Monday early evening, Netanyahu told Bar that he "backed him and the agency for their important work which they do for the security of the citizens of Israel around the clock."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)

It was unclear what delayed Netanyahu's statement and what finally led him to make one, though in some instances Gallant and others have lobbied him behind the scenes to back security figures when attacked by other more right-wing members of the coalition.