The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu voices support for Shin Bet a day after coalition criticism

It was unclear what delayed Netanyahu's statement and what finally led him to make one a day after members of his coalition criticized the Shin Bet head.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 17:19
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an awards ceremony on April 4, 2023. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an awards ceremony on April 4, 2023.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director Ronen Bar that he backs the agency 100%, though he did so a belated 24 hours after Bar endured multiple attacks from the governing coalition.

On Sunday, Yediot Aharonot published, and The Jerusalem Post confirmed, that Bar had warned Netanyahu of a dangerous rise in Jewish terrorism that needed to be put under control lest it lead to exponentially increasing the already severe wave of Palestinian terrorism since March 2022.

Following the report, multiple coalition ministers and MKs lashed out at Bar for his warning.

Netanyahu's delayed defense of the Shin Bet

While Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition MKs quickly came to Bar's defense, Netanyahu was silent all of Sunday.

But on Monday early evening, Netanyahu told Bar that he "backed him and the agency for their important work which they do for the security of the citizens of Israel around the clock."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)

It was unclear what delayed Netanyahu's statement and what finally led him to make one, though in some instances Gallant and others have lobbied him behind the scenes to back security figures when attacked by other more right-wing members of the coalition.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by