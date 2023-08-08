New web series gives Israel a glimpse into the lives of their MKs

Mitchakekim (Knesset Confidential) a new YouTube series made by the Knesset Channel and geared toward the wider Israeli public has been showing the daily lives of Knesset members in a more personal light than usual.

A project of the Government Press Office (GPO), the show will cover topics outside of political discourse.

“As the world becomes an increasingly globalized and connected village, it is essential that the public have access to their representatives on a personal as well as parliamentary level." Nitzan Chen, Director of the Government Press Office

Recent polls have shown that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fallen to a 48% approval rating, with the majority of the country viewing him unfavorably.

Additionally, the show will present an opportunity for members of the Knesset themselves to bring to light personal information that they would like their constituents to know. And they can address any accusations or rumors that may have spread on social media, particularly on TikTok, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

View of the Knesset Channel studio ahead of the opening of the Knesset next week, on September 25, 2019 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The show will be divided into two-minute segments and each installment will highlight a different MK.

Formatted using set questions, the interviews will allow the MKs to introduce themselves, tell their stories, and introduce perspectives of which the public may be unaware.

When? Where? Why?

New episodes will be released on YouTube and the Knesset Channel every Sunday and Thursday and will be available across social media.

