The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

New web series gives Israel a glimpse into the lives of their MKs

Short and sweet, the series will let the Israeli electorate hear the answers to the questions they've always wanted to ask.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 21:36

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2023 21:37
View of the Knesset Channel studio ahead of the opening of the Knesset next week, on September 25, 2019 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Knesset Channel studio ahead of the opening of the Knesset next week, on September 25, 2019
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Mitchakekim (Knesset Confidential) a new YouTube series made by the Knesset Channel and geared toward the wider Israeli public has been showing the daily lives of Knesset members in a more personal light than usual.

A project of the Government Press Office (GPO), the show will cover topics outside of political discourse.

“As the world becomes an increasingly globalized and connected village, it is essential that the public have access to their representatives on a personal as well as parliamentary level."

Nitzan Chen, Director of the Government Press Office 

Recent polls have shown that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fallen to a 48% approval rating, with the majority of the country viewing him unfavorably.

Additionally, the show will present an opportunity for members of the Knesset themselves to bring to light personal information that they would like their constituents to know. And they can address any accusations or rumors that may have spread on social media, particularly on TikTok, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The show will be divided into two-minute segments and each installment will highlight a different MK.
View of the Knesset Channel studio ahead of the opening of the Knesset next week, on September 25, 2019 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) View of the Knesset Channel studio ahead of the opening of the Knesset next week, on September 25, 2019 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Formatted using set questions, the interviews will allow the MKs to introduce themselves, tell their stories, and introduce perspectives of which the public may be unaware. 

When? Where? Why?

New episodes will be released on YouTube and the Knesset Channel every Sunday and Thursday and will be available across social media.

Nitzan Chen, the director of the Government Press Office said of the project: “As the world becomes an increasingly globalized and connected village, it is essential that the public have access to their representatives on a personal as well as a parliamentary level. The show aspires to provide a platform for members of the Knesset to share their unique stories and experiences and to present themselves to the Israeli public with transparency and honesty."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by