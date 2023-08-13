Arab council heads protest outside PMO over withheld funds

Arab council heads from all over Israel gathered on Sunday in front of the Prime Minister’s Office to protest Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s temporary freeze on NIS 2.5 billion in funding for the sector. This includes hundreds of millions aimed at combatting the lack of classrooms for Arab students.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement last Wednesday evening amid Smotrich’s press conference announcing the establishment of a task force to analyze and approve the transfer of funds to Arab municipalities and east Jerusalem, saying that ״The Arab citizens of Israel deserve what every citizen deserves and I am committed to that. This is my demand from all government ministries - and this will be done after an inspection that will ensure that the funds will indeed reach their destination - for the Arab citizens of Israel.”

The council heads who protested on Sunday warned that if their calls to unfreeze the money go unheeded, they will be forced to keep schools closed come the beginning of the school year, slated for September.

Will Arab sector schools not open in September?

Amir Besharat, who is the CEO of the National Committee for the Heads of Arab Local Authorities, said in a radio interview on Sunday that Smotrich “is trying to weaken the Arab leadership and authorities” with his move, and that the council heads “have in mind a shutdown of the school system at the beginning of September.” Besharat also accused the finance minister of undermining the democratic process by putting incumbent council heads in election peril a few months before nationwide municipal elections are to be held.

Besharat’s comments follow a string of statements by Arab leaders of what they say is a government that does not care about Israel’s Arab population.

Arab citizens protest the budget cut in the Arab sector, outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

According to Hebrew media, those protesting have been in discussions with the Interior and Finance ministries, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office, in hopes of finding a solution. The government proposed that the municipalities agree to receive the funds, contingent on setting specific programs and goals for the allocated money. The council heads refused the offer and demanded that the money be transferred as it was outlined in the initial funding - without additional oversight.

The freeze has caused stirs within the government, with a slew of ministers expressing their dissatisfaction with the halting of the money. This includes Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas), who has warned of a budget disaster; Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud), who has warned of its potential cause for an increase in violence; and Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud), who in his role as social equity minister was responsible for the distribution of funds. Opposition leaders as well as security forces have also pushed back on the funding freeze.