Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv star Eliran Atar left Israel unexpectedly following a suspicious incident with crime families in Israel, according to reports by Israeli media.

The veteran striker asked to "relax abroad", receiving approval from his team, but on Tuesday evening sources announced that he left the country due to ties with Eran Haya and his family, in connection with their conflict with the Mosley crime family.

These ties raised flags for some, because the Mosley family allegedly has close ties with Bnei Yehuda senior staff, as N12 reported.

Atar grew up in Bnei Yehuda's youth league, moving up to a senior team in 2004 before finishing as one of the league's best strikers in 2010. While playing in the professional league, he played for French team Reims, Maccabi Haifa, and Beitar Jerusalem.

פרסמנו הערב ב"מהדורה המרכזית": ההחלטה של אלירן עטר לעזוב באמצע העונה את "בני יהודה" ו"לשטוף את הראש בחו"ל" מגיעה ברקע הסכסוך הכי גדול בעולם הפשע הישראלי בין משפחות מוסלי וחייא. עטר על פי בכירים בכדורגל הישראלי מקורב מאוד לערן חייא ואחיו. @N12News — אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) October 3, 2023

What is this athlete's connection to Israeli crime?

Atar reportedly has no connection to the crime world, but is quiet about his personal life, leading Israeli media to report that something unseen could be at play.

His trip abroad could be connected to their continued struggles but this is unconfirmed at this time.

Bnei Yehuda owner Moshe Demayo told Israeli media: "We allowed Eliran Atar to fly abroad, and that he will return with a clean and clear head due to personal problems. I believe he will soon return to Israel and join the team after clearing his head."