Israeli soccer star 'flees country' in conflict with crime family - report

His team owner relayed his confidence in Atar upon returning from time off.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soccer player Eliran Atar seen with teammates during his first team practice, in Jerusalem, on February 06, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli soccer player Eliran Atar seen with teammates during his first team practice, in Jerusalem, on February 06, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv star Eliran Atar left Israel unexpectedly following a suspicious incident with crime families in Israel, according to reports by Israeli media.

The veteran striker asked to "relax abroad", receiving approval from his team, but on Tuesday evening sources announced that he left the country due to ties with Eran Haya and his family, in connection with their conflict with the Mosley crime family. 

These ties raised flags for some, because the Mosley family allegedly has close ties with Bnei Yehuda senior staff, as N12 reported.

Atar grew up in Bnei Yehuda's youth league, moving up to a senior team in 2004 before finishing as one of the league's best strikers in 2010. While playing in the professional league, he played for French team Reims, Maccabi Haifa, and Beitar Jerusalem.

What is this athlete's connection to Israeli crime?

Atar reportedly has no connection to the crime world, but is quiet about his personal life, leading Israeli media to report that something unseen could be at play.

His trip abroad could be connected to their continued struggles but this is unconfirmed at this time.

Bnei Yehuda owner Moshe Demayo told Israeli media: "We allowed Eliran Atar to fly abroad, and that he will return with a clean and clear head due to personal problems. I believe he will soon return to Israel and join the team after clearing his head."



Related Tags
sports
soccer
israel sports
football
Crime Headline