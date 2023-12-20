Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu squabbled over the ongoing negotiations for a hostage release deal with Hamas and the provision of funds to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday.

The squabble began after Smotrich posted on X, "The war cabinet should send the head of the Mossad to assassinate the leaders of Hamas wherever they are and not talk to them and negotiate with them."

Netanyahu's Likud Party responded to Smotrich's post on Wednesday evening, stating "It is unfortunate that the finance minister chose to tweet unfounded things."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has already instructed the Mossad to eliminate senior Hamas officials wherever they are, just as he instructed the finance minister to open the taps and ensure that funds reach citizens, businesses, evacuees, soldiers, and reservists."

Smotrich's Religious Zionist party ridiculed the Likud's response, stating "The only taps that the prime minister tried to pressure the finance minister to open in all kinds of shady plans are those intended to flow funds to the Palestinian Authority so that it can transfer them to Hamas in Gaza. It is good that the finance minister stood up to the challenge and set a red line." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. January 25, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Likud responded to the Religious Zionist party's statement later in the evening, saying "We appreciate Smotrich's support for the policy led by Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after the elimination of Hamas - we will not replace Hamastan with Fatahstan."

Smotrich's comments came as Mossad chief David Barnea reportedly met in Poland with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and CIA Director Bill Burns to advance efforts to reach a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Religious Zionist party vs War cabinet

Since the beginning of the war, the Religious Zionist party has opposed several decisions made by the smaller War Cabinet which Smotrich is not a part of. The party was at first opposed to the first hostage release deal with Hamas, although it later agreed to vote in favor of the deal after receiving assurances from the defense establishment.

Smotrich has also expressed opposition to reported plans to transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority, warning that such funds end up going to "Pay for Slay" programs which pay terrorists, and to Hamas.