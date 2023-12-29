The IDF revealed on Friday that in the municipal elections slated for January 30, 1,829 candidates are active reservists, hundreds of which will not be able to be released in time.

The government was set to discuss another postponement of the elections as a result of these circumstances next week.

Against the backdrop of the pressure to postpone the local elections, at the request of the government, the IDF handed over data on candidates who will not be able to compete due to their recruitment for reserve service.

According to the data, 3,778 candidates are reservists, of which 1,829 are currently serving on active duty. Of those, 688 hold essential positions in the IDF, and most likely cannot be released shortly because of the war.

Political pressure to postpone municipal elections

The elections, initially scheduled for the end of October, were postponed to January 30. Now, there is pressure to postpone them again.

The government, which met this week to discuss the date of the local elections, has not yet decided on the issue and is waiting on the latest updates from the IDF to make a final decision.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who earlier this month called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to postpone the elections, responded to the IDF's disclosure: "The IDF data leaves no room for doubt. Reservist soldiers who are running for election in 144 local authorities are required for the war effort and will not be able to get released to run for office.

The war effort must be the priority until victory. Elections now would be a loss of values, democratic principles, and would illustrate a disconnect from both the soldiers and the entire society.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir took a similar position: "The IDF soldiers who are in the north, in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, guarding and fighting the enemy - do not need to fight for their place in the elections as well. It is incumbent upon everyone to rise to the occasion and postpone the date of the elections."