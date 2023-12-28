Ben-Gvir hires acting prison chief amid Israeli government crisis

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his decision to appoint Kobi Yacovi as Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service on Thursday.

Yacovi has been Ben-Gvir's military secretary since January of this year. He started his career in the Israel Police 26 years ago after being released from the IDF, serving as a soldier in the Golani Brigade, Israeli media reported.

"Kobi Yacovi is the right man to lead the prison service in this period as acting commissioner. He is a decorated, respected, offensive, professional, and sharp police officer," Ben-Gvir said.

Criticism of Ben-Gvir's appointment

Perry's firing ignited a sharp protest by National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz. Who said that this was a move that harmed the security of the state? The appointment of an IPS commissioner also requires the approval of the government.

A senior Likud official expressed outrage at Ben-Gvir's move and said that he "cannot conduct himself as if there is no agreement with Gantz. Unity at this time is much more important than one appointment or another." The official also said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to resolve the issue and will bring a decision to the government. Israel Prison Service chief Katy Perry, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir had said that the former commissioner, Perry, "was soft with Hamas-affiliated prisoners," claiming that Perry "held negotiations over improving their conditions, in complete opposition to my explicit and unequivocal stance," without his knowledge.

Ben-Gvir also accused Perry of failing to protect female prison guards amid several sex scandals in Israeli prisons. Advertisement

Tal Spungin contributed to this report.