'It's your time to decide': Former minister calls for Nir Barkat to leave government

Izhar Shay, former Science and Technology Minister, called on the Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat to leave the government.

In his post to X, Shay called on Barkat to leave the government, telling him that if he wanted a favorable place in history, he should leave now. "Now, not in two months, not in a year, not in the distant future. Now," he wrote.

ניר יקר, עכשיו הגיע זמנך.הלכתי אחריך כצנחן בהרי השוף, בימי מלחמת לבנון הראשונה. ליווינו ביחד את אחינו עודד יזרעאלי ז"ל בדרכו האחרונה, אחרי שנפל בלבנון. יש לנו שנים ארוכות של עבר משותף בירושלים. ההורים שלנו חברים וותיקים. בירכתי אותך עם כניסתך לכנסת, באירוע נאום הבכורה שלך. יו"ר… pic.twitter.com/XgWPUl29nL — Izhar Shay - יזהר שי (@Izhars7) June 17, 2024

Shay reminded Barkat of their long personal history and asked him to think of his place in history, saying, "Will you be remembered as someone who blindly followed a cowardly and failed prime minister."

Shay also referenced the heavy burden that the war has taken not only on the regulars and reservists but also on the average individual. Economy Minister Nir Barkat in his office, photo taken May 20, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Shay, in particular, has suffered; his son, Sgt. Yaron Oree Shay was killed on October 7 while defending a town in southern Israel.

אני אחד מאותם הורים שכולים שאליהם ראה"מ לא טרח להתקשר. הבן שלי נפל בקרב גיבורים והציל במותו את חייהם של מאות אזרחים. אבל גם אילו נרצח בשנתו או נחטף מביתו, ראש ממשלה מוסרי וערכי היה מתקשר לנחם ולחזק. ולהתנצל שזה קרה במשמרת שלו. אני לא כועס עליו. בכלל לא. אני בז לו, איש עלוב. pic.twitter.com/KGBLqyyh3T — Izhar Shay - יזהר שי (@Izhars7) June 9, 2024

Barkat under pressure

Barkat has come under increasing pressure to leave the government in recent weeks, a pressure which has intensified after Gantz resigned from the government earlier in June.

Barkat has been seen as a possible defector from the government due to his resistance to the government's new Haredi draft law, which he believes would not allow for enough soldiers to be conscripted.