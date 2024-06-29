Ben-Gvir questions possibility of peaceful solution in the north during cabinet meeting

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke about Israel's hesitation concerning a conflict in the north in a cabinet meeting on Thursday. In response, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir questioned the probability of a peaceful solution, Walla reported.

During the cabinet meeting, Gallant said, "I told the Americans that we are not the ones seeking war in the north, and if we reach an arrangement that keeps them away from the border, it is acceptable.”

In response to Gallant’s statement, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir replied, "How can we do it without war? How will we end the event peacefully? Haven't we learned from 20 years of arrangements? We'll make an arrangement, and then within a year or two, they'll violate our women, and murder our children."

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer responded, "But even if we win the war, we'll still come to an arrangement. Don't you think so, Minister Ben-Gvir?" To which Ben-Gvir replied, "If we win, there won't be anyone left to arrange with, and that's probably for the best."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the subject, saying, "If we achieve an arrangement that allows the residents to return to the north, then we can reach an agreement, but that's the principle; returning the residents to the north. [An arrangement is possible] only under conditions that allow this." In response, Ben-Gvir said, "An arrangement with Hezbollah will bring us back to October 7. You don't deal with Nazis." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

During the discussion, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, saying, "Don't lecture us about responsibility, we're not the ones who went to sleep on October 6." Halevi replied, "Retract that statement."

Tensions and apologies

Netanyahu intervened and urged both sides to avoid such statements. At the end of the discussion, Smotrich apologized for the remark but emphasized that the Chief of Staff, or anyone not in a political position "cannot attack ministers in that manner."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant backed Halevi and told Netanyahu, "You cannot allow cabinet ministers to regularly attack the IDF and Shin Bet. It's a serious phenomenon that never existed before and endangers Israel in wartime."

The cabinet discussion focused on enforcement powers in Area B, where Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized the IDF for selective enforcement between Jews and Arabs. The Chief of Staff, defended the army, saying, "Soldiers are risking their lives there." Following his remarks, Smotrich intervened - rebuking what he termed the "contempt" of the Chief of Staff of a minister - and attacked, "Lower your tone; we are just as committed to security as you are."

Following this, the Finance Minister stated, "We are not the ones who went to sleep on October 6." Netanyahu reiterated his request to stop the discourse between the sides and preserve mutual respect. The leader of the Religious Zionist Party apologized for his words but insisted that the Chief of Staff respect government ministers.

Accountability and respect

On behalf of Minister Smotrich, it was stated: "Deliberate and partial leaks from the cabinet are a sick evil that harms Israel's security. In response to the disrespectful conduct of the Chief of Staff towards one of the Cabinet ministers, the Finance Minister indeed criticized his demeaning attitude towards the political echelon.

“He emphasized the Chief of Staff's damaging, disrespectful, and unworthy statement in the previous Cabinet discussion against the political echelon, a statement that is not true but also has no place in the proper relations between the Chief of Staff and the political echelon in a well-regulated democratic state," was further stated on Smotrich’s behalf.

Moreover, it was stated that "unfortunately, instead of taking responsibility and apologizing for his remarks, the Chief of Staff entrenched in his position and criticized Finance Minister Smotrich, leading to the exchanges.”

“Minister Smotrich stands behind his criticism of the Chief of Staff's statements, as well as his ongoing high-profile appointments while disregarding criticism from many ministers. However, he apologized for the style that could have personally harmed the Chief of Staff, which was certainly not the intention."