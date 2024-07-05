Likud MKs demand replacements for Defense Minister Gallant, security establishment heads

Four Likud Knesset members demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the heads of the security establishment in a letter sent on Friday.

In a letter signed by Osher Shekalim, Tally Gotliv, Ariel Kallner, and Keti Shitrit, the Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation. They insisted on appointing a "civilian" security minister, outside the military establishment.

Moreover, the four claimed concern over the expansion of operations in the north and distrust in the chain of command within the security establishment following the October 7 Massacre. They called for the immediate replacement of the defense minister, the IDF chief of staff, the IDF spokesperson, and officers in the Military Intelligence Directorate and Operations Directorate.

In their letter, they wrote: "The State of Israel is on the verge of expanding operations in the northern arena. Given assessments that significant damage could occur on the frontlines and home front, and that we may face heavy costs, there is an acute need to regulate the relationship and boundaries between the military and civilian ranks." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

The Likud Knesset members counted in their letter several failures of senior officials in the security establishment, including: "The prime minister and defense minister were not updated by the chief of staff and the security establishment on the night of October 7 about the impending attack," adding, "About the possibility of rescuing captives; days before the outbreak of war."

Critique and demands

Furthermore, they claimed that “the IDF spokesperson stated, 'It is impossible to destroy Hamas,' contrary to the defined war objectives." Additionally, "The policy of restraint ties the hands of soldiers and grants immunity to Hamas terrorists, posing a danger to our soldiers' safety. The fact that the Chief of Staff approves these decisions is both ethical and operational damage."

"This week, 50 terrorists, including the director of the terror department at Shifa Hospital, were released, their hands stained with the blood of our brothers and sisters."

The Knesset members continued their letter, claiming: "This is not how we win! Before entering a significant conflict with Lebanon and Hezbollah, we must strengthen military readiness. It is our responsibility as elected representatives and members of your party to demand the necessary improvements for victory."

The Knesset members demanded: "Replacing the chief of staff and senior officials in the security establishment, including generals in the IDF and the IDF spokesperson. Replacing the defense minister whom the security establishment ignores and who does not effectively manage operations, and appointing a 'civilian' defense minister not from within the military establishment."