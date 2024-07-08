Likud MKs given survey to see how many are in favor of a ceasefire-hostage release deal

A survey was sent on Sunday evening to Likud party MKs who were asked about the hostage deal and answered whether they support or oppose the deal, Maariv reported.

The deal described in the survey "described that as part of the first phase, 33 hostages, comprising of women, elderly, and sick people would be released, and that in the second phase, the rest of the living hostages would be released.

"In these two stages, hundreds of terrorists will be released from Israeli prisons," the survey continued, "even those with blood on their hands."

The third phase would see the bodies that are still held captive be released. "Do you support or oppose such a deal?" the poll said.

This came shortly after the Prime Minister's Office published earlier Israel's red lines in negotiations for a hostage deal. According to the announcement, the red lines are "any deal that will allow Israel to return and fight until all of the war's goals are achieved, arms smuggling to Hamas from the Gaza border to Egypt will not be allowed, the return of thousands of armed terrorists to the northern Gaza Strip will not be allowed, and maximize the number of live hostages that will be returned from Hamas captivity." Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu with Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Those likely to support vs. those likely to oppose

There are a number of MKs who, after the publication of the Biden outline deal approved by the UN Security Council , opposed it, such as Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli who claimed: "This is not a deal, this is a joke," as well as Tali Gottlieb, Dan Illouz, Ariel Kellner and Hanoch Milwidsky.

A Maariv survey last month saw that about half of the respondents (47%) say that Israel should carry out the deal that was presented, compared to 39% who support intense military activity as a way to return the hostages.