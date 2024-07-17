Knesset to vote on position on Palestinian state west of the Jordan river

A vote is expected to be held late on Wednesday night in the Knesset to determine its position on the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

The move was put forward by the New Hope-United Right party MK Ze'ev Elkin and was supported by Yisrael Beytenu and The Land of Israel lobby, which has members from across the party spectrum, such as Likud, Shas, and National Unity Party.

The proposal would determine the Knesset's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

It says that the establishment of a Palestinian state in "the heart of the Land of Israel" would pose an "existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens."

It also says that this would perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and would further destabilize the region. Hamas parade in Gaza (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/TZ)

Hamas take over imminent

The proposal also says that a Palestinian state would quickly be taken over by Hamas, which would then use Palestine to launch attacks on Israel.

It calls the establishment of a Palestinian state in the aftermath of October 7 "a reward for terrorism" and that such a reward would only encourage Hamas and other Jihadist groups, who would use it as a prelude to taking over the Middle East.

"We expect members of the Knesset to actively support the proposed resolution, which is intended to express the overwhelming opposition that exists in the people to the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the security of Israel and its future and which is intended to be a step towards its destruction. A broad stance and a clear decision by the Knesset will prove to the international community that pressures to impose a Palestinian state on Israel will be futile," New Hope MK Gideon Sa'ar said.

The proposal has been signed by members of the New Hope-United Right Party, Likud, Shas, National Unity Party, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, and Religious Zionism Party, although several requested that their signatures be withdrawn.