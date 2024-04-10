Israelis commemorate Bible's Jordan River crossing 3,300 years ago

On Tuesday, the Jordan River crossings (Kasser Al-Yahud) hosted an event commemorating the historic crossing of the Jordan River by the Israelites approximately 3,300 years ago.

Led by the Jordan Valley Trustees Association, the ceremony not only honored a significant moment in Israel's history but also underscored the association's call to recognize the Jordan River crossings as a national heritage site and reaffirm Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Uzi Dayan, chairman of the Jordan Valley Trustees Association, emphasized the importance of preserving historical sites such as the Jordan River crossings and highlighted their profound significance in connecting the Jewish people to the land of Israel.

"The site symbolizes the deep and historical connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel," Dayan stated, advocating for an annual state ceremony to commemorate the Israelites' crossing into the land of Israel.

The event drew participation from hundreds of individuals across the country who engaged in various activities, including a musical prayer service, guided tours in the Jericho area, and a symposium discussing the historical and cultural significance of the Jordan River crossings. Jews from all over the country gathered to commemorate the bibilical entrance into the land of Israel, April 9, 2024. (credit: MEIR ELIPUR)

Collaborating with regional councils in the Jordan Valley and receiving support from organizations such as Magen David Adom, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jordan Valley Trustees Association highlighted the potential for developing tourism in the region.

Dayan noted that the site attracts over 850,000 tourists annually and proposed the construction of hotels and visitor centers to accommodate the growing interest, which could provide employment opportunities for residents and further establish Israel's presence in the Jordan Valley.

The Jordan River crossing is a cornerstone moment for the Israeli people

According to biblical accounts and historical research, the crossing of the Jordan River by the Hebrews or Israelites is a pivotal moment in their journey to claim the Promised Land. As recounted in the Book of Joshua, after wandering in the wilderness for forty years, the Israelites, led by Joshua, stood on the eastern bank of the Jordan River, poised to enter the land of Canaan.

Mirroring the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea led by Moses, Joshua ordered the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant to step into the waters of the Jordan. As they did, the river miraculously parted, allowing the Israelites to cross on dry ground, just as their ancestors had done generations before. This event symbolized the fulfillment of God's promise to deliver the land to the Israelites and marked the beginning of their conquest and settlement of Canaan.

Historical research corroborates elements of this biblical account, suggesting that the crossing of the Jordan River likely occurred at a shallow ford near the modern-day site of Kasser Al-Yahud. Archaeological evidence and geographical studies support the plausibility of such an event, with scholars proposing that the timing of the crossing coincided with the spring thaw when the river's waters would have been at their lowest.