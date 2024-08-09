Netanyahu overtakes Gantz for PM position for first time since October 7 - Poll

The Likud party has overtaken Benny Gantz's National Unity party for the first time since October 7, according to a survey published by Maariv on Thursday.

Against the backdrop of an impending counterattack from Iran and Hezbollah, for the first time since the beginning of the war, the Likud party returns to being the largest, while the National Unity party continues to deteriorate. This is according to the survey by Maariv conducted by "Lazar Researches," led by Dr. Menachem Lazar in collaboration with Panel4All.

Similarly, for the first time since October 7, Benjamin Netanyahu has made a dramatic comeback and overtaken Gantz on the matter of public preference for prime minister.

The Maariv survey also shows that the bloc of opposition parties, not including the Arab parties, continues to move away from a majority of 61 seats. The bloc is now 4 seats away from the desired majority.

Since its withdrawal from the coalition, the National Unity Party has been losing power, and it seems that its withdrawal has been a failed political bet, the study claims. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his supporters after the exit polls were announced for the election of the 24th Knesset, March 24, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The weakening of National Unity does not come only from the right, but also from the establishment of the Democratic Party.

The survey also shows that the Israeli public is more inclined to prefer actions that promote a deal for the return of the abductees (48%) over launching a pre-emptive strike in the face of threats from Iran and Hezbollah (42%), while another 10% are unsure.

When asked about voting preferences given a scenario in which new Knesset elections were held today, the results were: Likud 22 seats (21 in the previous poll), the Nation Unity 20 (previously 22), Yisrael Beitenu 15 (15), Yesh Atid 13 (13), Shas 10 (10), Otzma Yehudit 10 (10), the Democratics 9 (8), United Torah Judaism 7 (7), Hadash-Ta'al 5 (5), the United Arab List 5 (5), the Religious Zionist party 4 (4). Meanwhile The National Right (2.5%) and Balad (2%) do not pass the threshold.

According to the current survey, the coalition bloc has 53 mandates (52 in the previous survey), the opposition bloc - 57 (previously 58), and the Arab parties - 10 (10).

When asked about the more suitable option for Prime Minister of Israel between Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu, the polls showed more support for Netanyahu with 42%, than Gantz with 40%, while 18% were unsure.