Gilad Erdan: 'The Jerusalem UN building needs to be closed and erased from the face of the earth'

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has recently intensified his rhetoric against the UN and its affiliated bodies. In a preview of an interview with Yigal Ravid on i24NEWS, set to air this evening, Erdan boldly states: "The UN building in Jerusalem needs to be closed and erased from the face of the earth. This building may look beautiful on the outside, but it is crooked and distorted from within."

Last month, Erdan was quoted saying: "We must take unprecedented steps against the UN, such as closing the UN compound in Jerusalem and expelling the heads of the agencies stationed in Israel, to send a clear and unequivocal message that the continued bias and exploitation of the UN against Israel will come at a price."

These remarks were made in response to the anti-Israel decision by the International Court of Justice in The Hague: "The distorted and immoral decision of the Court is part of a long series of UN decisions, institutions, and organizations against Israel."

'The US will veto any anti-Israel decision that may be brought to the Security Council'

Erdan added, "The opinion is not legally binding, and we will work to nullify it and ensure that it has no practical consequences on the ground. I have no doubt that the United States will veto any anti-Israel decision that may be brought to the Security Council following the Court's decision." ISRAEL’S UN AMBASSADOR Gilad Erdan uses a paper shredder to tear up a copy of the United Nations Charter as he addresses the General Assembly before a vote on recognizing the Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member, last Friday. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Regarding his future political aspirations, Erdan stated: "I know I have a mission. I see myself leading Likud in the future after the Netanyahu era."