'We must not surrender': Netanyahu's speech meets mixed reactions from Israeli politicians

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Monday about the deaths of six hostages in Hamas custody and the massive protests that followed, a number of political officials have voiced their support for or against his position.

Benny Gantz, head of National Unity, reminded the public of Netanyahu's reluctance to enter the Philadelphi Corridor, saying, "It is amazing that someone who was afraid to begin maneuvers in Gaza and did not want to maneuver at all in southern Gaza. Today, he explained to the whole country the importance of one area he did not want to enter. "

The head of the opposition and Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, said, "[It's not] the Philidelphi axis (Corridor) that really bothers him, but the Ben-Gvir-Smotrich axis."

"Netanyahu at least told one truth: that he does not want to end the war. He said three times. He doesn't want to end the war, which means he doesn't want to make a hostage deal; he wants war forever. His words tonight had one terrible meaning: he would not make a deal." Itamar Ben Gvir, Binyamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich (credit: ARYEH LABE ABRAHMS, SHARIA DIAMONT, YONATAN ZINDEL/POOL)

Gadi Eizenkot, National Unity MK and former War Cabinet member, said, "You know the truth, and run away from it."

Mixed reception

Netanyahu also faced criticism from his own government as Arye Deri, head of Shas, told Israeli media that the vote to give up the Philidelphi Corridor was "a serious mistake that tied our hands."

Netanyahu received significant support from other members of the government, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said, "I back the Prime Minister for standing firm against our enemies and for sending a clear message to the Israeli public and the entire world."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also backed the Prime Minister "It is forbidden to agree to an outrageous deal and leave the Philadelphi Corridor. Just as we must not surrender and abandon the Philadelphi Corridor - we must not surrender the other principles that will ensure our victory in the war."