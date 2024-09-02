‘Are you happy, Bibi?’ Hostage’s father bashes PM for management of war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps on saying what will not bring about a hostage deal but will not say what is necessary to make a hostage deal happen, according to Eli Elbag, father of Liri Elbag, one of the IDF observation soldiers taken hostage on October 7.

Elbag, speaking to Channel 12 News at the mass protests in Tel Aviv that swept over the country on Monday after six hostage bodies were found in the Gaza Strip less than a week after being murdered by Hamas.

“Look at the nation,” Elbag said. “What more does Bibi want? Does he want us to pour from an oil can and burn ourselves? What does he want, that we burn the buildings? What more does he want?”

Israelis rally in Tel Aviv calling for a release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, September 2 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

He said that while Netanyahu repeatedly says what is not acceptable to bring forward a hostage deal, he has not said what is, indeed, necessary. “F***g say what [you do want],” he said.

Criticizing Philadelphi Corridor decision

In response to those saying that the protests throughout the country and the nationwide strike are politically motivated, he said, “You should be ashamed of yourselves, whoever says this is political. If someone thinks the country's security is political, they can go to hell.”

When the Channel 12 journalist asked him about his thoughts on the government’s decision regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, Elbag said, “Fourteen kilometers? Who is he kidding? He can kid his son, who’s sitting over there in Miami. He can’t kid the citizens. He can’t kid us with those 14 kilometers. We haven’t been there in 20 years. What are you talking about, Mr. Bibi?”

Indeed, Yair Netanyahu, 33, has been living in Miami since April 2023 and is protected by Shin Bet at an estimated annual cost of approximately 2.5 million shekels. He spent most of the recent war months in Miami.

“We’re receiving them, one after another, in coffins,” Elbag concluded, still addressing Netanyahu. “Are you happy?"