New poll reveals Gantz continues to gain momentum as Nentanyahu loses ground

A recent poll, carried out by KAN news and the Kantar Institute, showed that Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beiteinu are gaining traction, pointing to significant changes in voting patterns and public trust in the current leadership. The poll, led by Dudi Hassid, and published by Maariv on Wednesday, presented an updated insight into political trends and public opinion

According to Maariv, Benny Gantz’s party has jumped to the top of the polls with 23 seats, a two-seat increase from the previous survey.

Conversely, Bibi Netanyahu’s Likud has lost two seats, dropping to second place with 22.

Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu strengthened to 14 seats each, while Shas maintained its 10 seats.

According to the poll, Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit and Labor, led by Yair Golan, each received eight seats, with United Torah Judaism dropping to 7 seats.

Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al received 5 seats each, and Religious Zionism 4 seats.

Sami Abu Shehadeh’s Balad and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope did not pass the electoral threshold.

Additional questions

According to Maariv, the survey also examined establishing a new right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman, and Gideon Sa'ar.

In this scenario, this new party was predicted to win 27, primarily at the expense of existing center and right-wing parties. In this situation, Religious Zionism would not pass the electoral threshold.

Regarding the suitability for prime minister, Gantz led with 37% support, shooting up from 30% in the previous poll, while Netanyahu dropped from 36% to 30%. When pitted against Yair Lapid, Netanyahu led by a small margin of 34% to 32%.

The poll also revealed a decline in public confidence in managing the war: only 32% of respondents trust Netanyahu, compared to 61% who did not trust him. Defense Minister Gallant also received low confidence, with 37% support versus 50% lack of trust.

According to Maariv, the survey analyzed the responses of 600 men and women aged 18 and over, using internet sampling, including the Arab sector, on September 4th. 2,459 were asked to respond to the survey, and the sampling error was 4%.