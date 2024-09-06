Hofshi Israel members protest against administrative orders against settlers

According to the movement Freedom in Our Land, dozens gathered in protest outside of Maj.-Gen Avi Balut's home after a series of orders were issued against people living in the West Bank since he took office.

Activists arrived at Balut's home in protest, with local activist Ariel Danino claiming the Maj.-Gen had harassed him. "Balut is harassing me and my family, choosing to be a rubber stamp for the Shin Bet."

The protest marked the continuation of growing tensions between Balut and Jewish residents in the West Bank, also marking a first in clashes between the two. In Moshav Nachusha, protesters gathered in response to a wave of administrative orders he had issued, adding up to 10 in the last two months, which imposed additional restrictions.

Who was in attendance at the protest?

Family members of Binayahu HaCohen, a 14-year-old boy who received an order from Balut, were in attendance.

Ariel Danino and his family were part of the protest after a military court halved the duration of an administrative order issued against him by the previous commander. Balut reportedly filed an appeal to seek an extension of Danino's order. Members of the Hofshi Israel movement gather in protest. (credit: HOFSHI ISRAEL)

"Unfortunately, Balut has chosen to be a rubber stamp for the Shin Bet and harass my family and me," said Danino, arguing that Balut does not think for himself.

"The military court reduced the original order from Fuchs to allow my children to start school with their friends and for me to attend university, but Balut was eager to block this. Why is it so important to him that my kids can’t start school with their friends? Why is he so opposed to my studies at Ariel University?"

"The right to protest is the last option we have to oppose this conduct, which feels like something out of the KGB. That’s why I’m here today. We’ve met many locals who support our cause and share their frustration with Balut’s decision to target the settler community in the middle of a war. I sincerely hope that Major General Balut rethinks his actions and, instead of continuing his predecessor’s disgraceful policies, stops targeting the settlements and their activists," Danino added.