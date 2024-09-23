Israel establishes national expert forum to guide AI policy and regulation

The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology has issued a public call for the formation of a national expert forum on artificial intelligence, which will include experts from academia, industry, and leading civil society organizations.

The expert forum will assist in developing a governmental strategy and policy for promoting the safe use of artificial intelligence, aiming to encourage innovation and maximize the social and economic benefits of the technology. Additionally, the forum will work on shaping innovation-supportive regulation, addressing the technological and regulatory complexities associated with AI, and the risks and challenges faced by regulators and government ministries in both routine and emergency situations.

The selected forum will hold regular meetings and support the work of the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, as well as the government's activities in the field of AI. As part of their role, forum members will also contribute to forming Israel's professional stance and policy in light of international developments in the field.

Government initiative

The forum is being established and led by the Government Center for AI Regulation and Policy within the Ministry of Innovation and Science, which was created by Government Resolution 173. The center serves as a knowledge hub and coordinator for government AI activities. Since its establishment, the center has been working to provide regulatory and ethical guidance, policy direction, international cooperation, and the integration of AI in the public sector. Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel is seen at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (credit: Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry)

Forum members will be selected by the government center based on their areas of expertise and the diversity of represented organizations.