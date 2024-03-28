Israel's new minister of innovation aims to lead in AI revolution

Israel will aim to become a leader in artificial intelligence under its new minister of innovation, science and technology, Gila Gamliel.

On Wednesday, she told a group of nearly 250 women at The Jerusalem Post's Women Leaders Summit that her goal was to "put Israel at the forefront of research and development in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

"Together, we will invest in Israeli science and the infrastructure necessary to maintain our comparative advantage," Gamliel said. "Together, we will make sure that the era of artificial intelligence serves the citizens of Israel."

Gamliel was appointed to her new role this month, when it was announced that former minister of innovation, science, and technology, Ofir Akunis, would head to New York to serve as consul-general.

In August 2023, Israel launched the first stage of a NIS 500 million National Artificial Intelligence program, calling on directors-general from various governmental ministries to submit their strategies for integrating AI into their operational frameworks. However, little has been heard of the program since. Last month, a report by Startup Snapshot showed that artificial intelligence investors think Israel needs to catch up regarding AI technology. Less than half (42%) said Israel has a competitive edge in the field.

"Unlike other sectors where Israel boasts a global competitive advantage, such as cybersecurity or medical technology, the nation has faced delays in establishing itself as a dominant player in AI," the report wrote. "This delay can be attributed to several factors, including limited access to large-scale datasets necessary for training AI algorithms, stiff competition from established AI powerhouses like the United States and China, and a shortage of skilled AI talent relative to demand." Minister Gila Gamliel speaks at the Women Leaders Summit on March 27, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Minister's Vision for Women in Innovation

Gamliel also named two other goals for her ministry: to promote the values of equal opportunities and accessibility in innovation, science, and technology and to continue integrating advanced technologies and startup companies in security to increase the country's civil and military strength.

The minister further highlighted her aim to ensure that more women are represented in innovation, science, and technology. She said that a scholarship committee for women in academia would be formed to encourage women to choose these fields. She also said that the ministry would establish a committee for women's integration programs in the high-tech employment market.

"Under my tenure, I will ensure that the ministry will advance the promotion of women and the integration of women in the fields of science, innovation and technology, starting from education programs at a young age to encourage girls and women to study these fields," Gamliel said. Advertisement

