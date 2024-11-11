Netanyahu: Iran and the conscription law are twin threats that must be resolved

Following intense fractious debate over several proposed laws and amendments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on coalition members on Monday to come together and resolve the two largest threats to Israel: Iran and the conscription law.

The debate on the rabbi law was originally scheduled for Monday night but was postponed to an unknown date.

At 4 p.m., Netanyahu convened the leaders of the coalition parties in the Knesset when MK Moshe Gafni, who opposes the timing of raising the rabbi law against the background of the non-advancement of the conscription and daycare laws, was ready to participate in the discussion.

To show progress on the conscription issue and thereby reduce tensions with the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) parties, Netanyahu called for a discussion on the conscription law for 7:00 p.m. the same day, with the participation of the new Defense Minister, Israel Katz, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and senior members of the Haredi parties.

During the meeting, Netanyahu said: "There are two threats that need to be resolved - Iran and the conscription law." Haredi demonstrators clash with Israel Police amid anti-haredi draft protests, August 5, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

Senior members of the Haredi parties told Maariv that they estimated that the conscription law would progress after Gallant's dismissal and his replacement with Katz.

They are waiting to hear from the new defense minister and hope the conversation with him will be constructive.

Previous clashes

Earlier, the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Moshe Gafni, insisted that the law should be removed from the agenda and would not be raised because the timing of the law's introduction was incompatible with all coalition members.

Gafni's demand was forwarded to the coalition management and will be discussed at the scheduled meeting if the parties do not reach an agreement.

Also, Gafni expressed his protest in the Haredi newspaper Yated Ne'eman against the law and thereby attacked Shas leader Arye Deri. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The coalition must coordinate with us the rabbi law and the timing of its introduction. It is inconceivable that the Finance Minister and the Religious Services Minister are bringing something like this without coordinating with us as if we do not exist," stated Gafni.

Those around Gafni said there is still no final decision on how United Torah Judaism will vote, but the direction and assessment is that Gafni will "vote against it," according to them.

The Center for Judaism and State Policy at the Hartman Institute stated in response to the new funding bill: "The bill is not just a technical amendment to the budgeting method as shown, but reflects a dramatic change in the local rabbinical system."

According to the center, the law submitted by MK Erez Malul (Shas) constitutes an essential part of the "Rabbi Law" that the coalition is trying to promote. "This is an even more far-reaching proposal than the original version," the institute emphasizes.

According to the document, the proposal will create a separate and unprecedented budget fund, which will allow the religious services minister to appoint officials, including rabbis, to an unlimited extent and without significant oversight by the Finance Ministry. "The current wording allows the minister to budget and 'parachute' rabbis and other officials to the local religious services," it said.

"This proposal should not be regarded as a 'softened rabbi law,'" the Hartman Institute warns, "since it actually enables the realization of some of the original goals of the law while bypassing the existing oversight mechanisms."

Otzma Yehudit stated, "Otzma Yehudit will support the softened rabbinical law after Ben-Gvir's demand to enter the war cabinet was accepted."

A bill promoted by Shas states that the government will bear the expenses of the salaries and standards of the religious councils beyond the fixed amounts, with the religious services minister having the authority to raise the salaries of rabbis and balanits.

The bill was already raised in July but was opposed by Ben-Gvir and his party.

The opposition was not substantial to the law itself but within the framework of Ben-Gvir's demand to be a member of the war cabinet convened by Netanyahu. After Ben-Gvir received what was requested, his objection was removed.

These events come in the shadow of the row over the daycare law, which was accepted with the support of the ministerial committee for legislative affairs but with great opposition from ministers and coalition members.