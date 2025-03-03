Levin-Sa’ar compromise politicizes judicial selection process, A-G says

The proposal to change the makeup of the committee responsible for electing judges, currently being prepared in the Knesset Constitution Committee, increases political considerations and reduces professional considerations in the judicial election process, and therefore can “cast a long political shadow over the judicial system, and on the motivations to elect or promote a judge,” Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday evening.

The new proposal is based on a joint proposal by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, that was first presented on January 9.

A previous version of the bill was a centerpiece of the controversial judicial reforms that led to social unrest in 2023.

The Judicial Selection Committee’s makeup since Israel’s foundation has included nine members – three High Court judges, two ministers, two members of Knesset (traditionally one coalition and one opposition), and two representatives of the Israel Bar Association (IBA).

According to the new proposal, the two IBA members will be replaced by two lawyers, one appointed by the coalition and the other by the opposition. Supreme Judges (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In addition, according to the proposal, the majority necessary for high court appointments will revert back to 5-4 instead of the current 7-2.

However, every high court appointment will require the agreement of at least one representative from the opposition and one from the coalition. Appointments to all other judicial brackets will require approval of one member of the coalition, one from the opposition, and one of the judges.

Mechanism to prevent a stalemate

The Levin-Sa’ar proposal also includes a mechanism to prevent a stalemate in high court appointments. If a year passes with at least two vacancies, the coalition and opposition will each propose three candidates, out of which the other side must choose one (along with the judges). Finally, the law will only apply beginning with the next Knesset.

According to Baharav-Miara, “An independent judicial branch, is the central guarantee in Israel’s governing system to prevent the abuse of governing power. The civilian who is harmed by the government has no other effective venue with the power to defend him.”

"Every model chosen to appoint judges, must therefore reflect the court's professional character, and include structural mechanisms that give precedence to professional considerations, including by involving in the process professional bodies who have relevant judicial knowledge," the A-G continued.

“The ministers’ proposal flips the script, and changes the judicial selection method to one in which professional considerations are pushed aside, political considerations receive precedence, and in the case of the Supreme Court – are even decisive. With regards to the Supreme Court, ‘broad agreements’, which are the stated purpose of the proposal, include political agreements alone.”

“As a result, political considerations in electing judges receive precedence and decisive weight – and on the other hand, the place of professional considerations in the judicial election process is greatly weakened, even erased. This, without placing guarantees in the selection process to ensure the professionalism of Israel’s judges, and the independence of the judicial branch,” the A-G wrote.

“Due to the lack of structural guarantees, selecting judges according to the proposal will be embedded within political negotiations.”

“Such a politicization of electing judges, will not only change the character of the Judicial Selection Committee and the type of considerations it is supposed to weigh, but also the character of the judicial system. The proposal casts a long shadow on the judicial system and on the motivations to elect or promote a judge, damage the apolitical character of the act of meting justice at all levels, in an inappropriate matter,” the A-G said.

She added that from a comparative standpoint, the proposed model was not in tune with models in judicial systems in the world similar to Israel’s, and “certainly” were not in tune with the “global trend”.

Baharav-Miara added two points in her letter.

First, she pointed out that the law was being promoted alongside another law that is expected to harm the judicial system, which gives the government control over the appointment of the judicial watchdog. She also revealed that Levin had requested that she come up with a new proposal to limit the use of the Reasonableness Clause.

A previous bill to cancel the use of this clause with regard to elected officials was deemed unconstitutional and struck down. The current proposal was thus part of a broader attempt to limit the power of the judicial system, the A-G wrote.

Second, the current proposal had significant procedural flaws, the A-G wrote. She mentioned the fact that the new proposal was brought as a continuation of a previous bill whose legislation ceased in March 2023 due to public protests.

The proposal was not brought as a new bill but began when the previous proposal left off, at the preparation for its second and third reading.