NGO demands investigation of Education Minister Kisch over alleged cronyism

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) requested in a letter to top law enforcement officials on Monday to open a criminal investigation into revelations by KAN 11’s Yifat Glick on Sunday regarding Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud).

Kisch gave preferential treatment, the report said, including prioritization of ministry funding, to certain cities with Likud mayors who could influence Kisch’s position in the next Likud primary election, which included places such as Arad, Nof Hagalil, and Kiryat Gat, according to the report.

Kisch denied the report, calling it “engineering of false consciousness.”

An ongoing police investigation into the matter

In the letter, which was addressed to the attorney general, the state attorney, the Police commissioner, and the head of the Police investigations and intelligence Division, MQG lawyers Rotem Bavli Dvir and Eden Boyom, compared the report to a similar report last year regarding Transportation Minister Miri Regev, also of the Likud. Following the report regarding Regev, by Channel 13’s Raviv Drucker, the police opened an investigation that is still ongoing.

"Unfortunately, it seems that this is not new, and that it is a well-known practice among ministers from the Likud party – to allocate funds and resources to local authorities based on criteria of support and political proximity,” the two wrote. Education Minister Yoav Kisch speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'', in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, March 19, 2024. (credit: Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

They added, "It seems that this is a serious systematic practice of fostering improper relationships, whereby funds and resources are allocated to local authorities in exchange for personal political advancement, all in violation of the law and in a manner that constitutes serious offenses in the field of integrity, primarily bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.”