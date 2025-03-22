Aharon Barak, former Supreme Court justices call to halt firing of A-G

Several retired Supreme Court Judges are expected to publish a petition against the dismissal of the Attorney-General and Legal Advisor to the Government, Gali Baharav-Miara.

The text of the petition is expected to be worded as follows: "The dismissal of the Legal Advisor to the Government endangers the rule of law and harms the independence of legal advice. We call on the government to stop," with the signatories, including retired Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, as well as several other retired Supreme Court judges who confirmed the details of the report.

At the same time, Walla learned that a petition by retired district attorneys was being organized, in which they warned against the dismissal of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head and the attorney general.

(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar over the flag of Qatar (illustrative) (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, SHUTTERSTOCK)

The attornies' petition

Walla obtained the following excerpt from the text of the petition: "The dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar while the Shin Bet is conducting a sensitive investigation related to the Prime Minister's Office, and the intention to dismiss Legal Advisor to the Government Gali Baharav-Miara immediately afterward - will fundamentally undermine the system of checks and balances, which is the lifeblood of democracy."

"The statements by elected officials that they will not respect the High Court ruling regarding the dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet, as well as the statements by elected officials that they do not recognize the election of the President of the Supreme Court to his position - seriously harm democracy."

"The simple message embodied in them and addressed to every citizen of Israel is - what does not suit your view or your interests, do not respect. Such a situation is intolerable in a democratic state of law. This is not a call to save the career of the legal advisor to the government or the head of the Shin Bet, but a call to save Israeli democracy."