'You're killing the hostages,' families yell to Netanyahu at corruption trial

Politics overshadowed the legal proceedings of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony on Monday when hostage families and supporters verbally clashed in the courtroom about the Israeli leader's policies regarding negotiations with Hamas and a hostage deal.

IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Asaf Agmom and Ayala Metzger were in the audience when Agmon called on Netanyahu to remove his hostage and Israeli flag pins.

"You're killing the hostages," yelled Agmon, adding that his Israeli flag pin should be removed because he was destroying the country.

Agmon, whose grandson Sgt. Gur Kehati was killed in action in a November incident in which a civilian was escorted to a Lebanese archeological site, said that his grandson would be ashamed of Netanyahu and blamed the Israeli leader for the death of Kehati and Metzger's father-in-law hostage Yoram Metzger.

Pro-Netanyahu activists shouted words of support for the prime minister as the courtroom devolved into a cacophony of heckling and hollering. Attorney and activist Kinneret Barashi defended Netanyahu during the hearing, later denigrating Agmon on X as "a violent man who encourages defiance." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the courtroom at the District court in Tel Aviv, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, on March 4, 2025. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/POOL)

"A rude man who thinks that because he is a bereaved grandfather, he is allowed to curse anyone who thinks differently from him," said Barashi.

Barashi accused Agmon of once saying that her father was turning in his grave, adding that he cursed Netanyahu, whose brother had fallen in battle.

The dispute in the courtroom

Another controversy arose earlier in the courtroom while Netanyahu took a break in his testimony, and the journalist appealed to the judges to allow them to pose questions to the prime minister during breaks, beginning, and end of hearings.

Defense Attorney Amit Haddad took exception to the proposal, charging the media of harassing his client with questions such as why he is "letting hostages die."

Outside the courthouse, activists also protested the prime minister's approach to the problem of hostages held by Hamas, as well as several ongoing controversies challenging the Netanyahu government. Signs and costumes referenced the dismissals of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

One man was dressed in a mock Qatari outfit with a billboard of dollar bills, alluding to allegations that Netanyahu's office has financial ties to Qatar.

Several pro-Netanyahu protesters, including one who is a permanent fixture outside the prime minister's testimonies, engaged in a shouting match with opposing protesters.