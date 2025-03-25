Houthis reaffirm attacks on Israel, ready to assist Hezbollah despite US strikes

Iranian state media quoted a key Houthi official as saying that the Houthis' capabilities continue to “grow” despite US attacks. The US has been using airstrikes against the Houthis since March 15. “Secretary of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Yasser al-Houri has renewed his country’s position on supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause until they reclaim all their legitimate rights,” Iran’s IRNA said.

“The Yemeni nation, leaders and armed forces are steadfast in the commitment they made to the Palestinian nation and resistance,” al-Houri told IRNA.

This indicates that despite the US strikes, the Houthis believe their arsenal of ballistic missiles is largely intact, and they will continue attacks on Israel.

The Houthis have launched missiles almost every day since the US strikes began. Some of the missiles failed to reach Israel, with one striking Sinai in Egypt and one breaking up over Saudi Arabia. Israel has intercepted the others.

The Houthis say they will not stand “idly by” as the IDF operates in Gaza. The IDF launched a new operation on March 18. “The Yemeni nation and armed forces consider defending Palestine as defending themselves and the Islamic Ummah,” he said. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

“On one hand, the Yemeni armed forces are targeting the depth of the Zionist enemy, and on the other, they are confronting American aggression using their field experiences,” the Houthi official said. He claimed that US attacks “have had no effect on Yemen's military capabilities.”

The Houthis back Hezbollah

He went on to say the group has a high degree of readiness and capabilities. IRNA noted that he “warned the regional countries about the Israeli and US plots.” He claimed that US policy and Israel’s actions threaten “all the countries in the Middle East.” He mentioned Israel’s recent strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Houthis have said they are prepared to back Hezbollah against Israel.

Hezbollah has so far denied a recent rocket attack on Israel and doesn’t seem to want to be dragged into another war. “Leader of Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced that Yemen is ready to come to the aid of Lebanon with all its might and resources,” the Houthi official said. Ansarullah is the name the Houthis call themselves.

It appears the Houthis are now trying to drag Lebanon into a wider war as part of their war on Israel. He concluded his recent interview, saying, “the Yemeni people have entered the battle in support the Palestinians with reliance on God.”